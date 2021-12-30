The return of Wurstfest following fire and pandemic cancellation saw the curtain rise on the signature event’s finest hour.
The 10-day Salute to Sausage returned for its delayed 60th birthday in early November, with thousands returning to sample the best of everything Wurstfest annually offers.
“And the Wurst weather,” quipped Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest Association executive director of the sunny skies and cool temperatures throughout the festival.
It began with The Biting of the Sausage on Friday, Nov. 5 and continued with salutes to the newly rebuilt Marktplatz vendor area on Nov. 9 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11, and wound down only after the last patrons exited Sunday evening, Nov. 14.
Herbelin said she expected the event would match or surpass the 233,000 who attended in 2019.
“It’s great to be back and it was a wonderful welcome back,” she said. “Things couldn’t have gone better and everything was very positive – from the people that participated in hosting the event to the people who came and attended. All were favorable – they enjoyed themselves.”
The $12 million rebuild from the fire, managed by Byrne Construction Services and designed by MarmonMok Architecture, was welcomed by all. About 40 or so food and merchandise vendors sold their wares from the new vendor compartments facing out to customers.
The largest sales benefited all nonprofits, and leading the way were the usual suspects – New Braunfels Little League’s pork chops on sticks, the Rotary Club’s potato pancakes and meats from New Braunfels Smokehouse and Carlton Food Products.
Organizers hoped the locals would attend on the free days, Monday, Nov. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 11, and take part in a new promotion that offered $20, two-for-one admissions on both Sundays of the festival.
“Everyone was just having fun – which is what they are supposed to do when they come here,” Herbelin noted.
Wurstfest Association’s Festival Chair Miles Granzin, 2020-21 President Randy Rust and 2021 Grosse Opa Wayne Classen made the rounds each night. Herbelin said Granzin noted never hearing a single complaint.
“Everyone was positive, and after everyone has been through, it was amazing,” he said.
Aside from a few snags -- sales of commemorative event bricks and the usual knuckleheaded and drunken behavior by some guests – everything went well.
On next year’s to-do list is building a permanent Gate 3 in place of the temporary entrance facing Elizabeth Avenue, which reopened for the festival but closed again as New Braunfels Utilities finished infrastructure installations near the Wurstfest grounds.
“We have three gates that are our three front doors,” Herbelin said. “We like for all of them to be nice and inviting.”
The invites are already out for the 61st annual Wurstfest on Nov. 4-13, 2022.
“I think 60 years of experience helped us get to where we are today,” Herbelin said. “We’ll work on making what we do better. It really felt good to be back.”
