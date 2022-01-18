Two local couples had something extra to celebrate the New Year, welcoming a boy and a girl to the world as the first babies born at each New Braunfels hospital in 2022.
Brady Elsner Pehl was the first baby born at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels.
He entered the world at 8:52 a.m. on Jan. 2, weighing in at seven pounds, eight ounces and measuring 21 inches. His parents are Magie and Toby Pehl.
“That was really awesome. I wasn’t expecting that,” Magie Pehl said of her newborn new year son. “I thought for sure that we would be beaten, but that’s pretty cool. It’s very exciting. He’s eating and sleeping and peeing and pooping and doing all the baby stuff. We’re doing great.”
Brady was delivered by Dr. Emily Briggs. He is the third and what Magie said would be the final baby for the Pehl family.
“He’s the sweetest little boy,” she said. “He doesn’t cry very much and sleeps good. We had an awesome experience at Christus.”
Charlee Williams came into the world as the first baby born at Resolute Health Hospital at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 2.
She weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Her parents are Sarah and Charles Williams.
“It was pretty exciting,” Sarah Williams said. “She is destined for great things and she’s icing on the cake.”
Charlee is the second baby for the Williams family. Gunner was born on Nov. 9, 2019.
“Gunner is super excited,” Sarah said. “He likes to show her all of his toys.”
