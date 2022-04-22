Comal County health officials reported no COVID-19 deaths this week and only one patient hospitalized.
With no deaths reported this week, the county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 548.
State officials reported 28 deaths on Tuesday, down nine from the prior week’s seven-day average. According to state data, 86,396 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Local hospitals reported one patient in their care over the seven-day collection period of April 15-21.
On Monday, according to state data, there were at least 763 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, down 94 from the previous week.
COVID-19 patients occupy 1.3% of total hospital beds statewide.
County health officials reported 35 new COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total number in the county to 30,795 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Tuesday, officials reported 3,119 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 2,150, an increase of 96 cases compared with the seven-day average the week before.
According to state data, 64.46% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, slightly lower than the statewide fully vaccinated rate of 65.02%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 57.94%.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.