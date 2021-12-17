Meeting Tuesday ahead of an expected and extended Christmas holiday weekend, Comal County commissioners will consider a resolution agreeing to the county’s share of a statewide opioid litigation settlement and select one company’s bid to design the county’s proposed mental health complex.
Comal County is one of several counties that have a claim in Texas’ share — $290 million — from pharmaceutical titan Johnson & Johnson and other defendants Attorney General Ken Paxton said are responsible for bringing an oversupply of opioids into the state in a period that ended in 2016.
The Austin American-Statesman reported Williamson County commissioners approved its $314,000 share in late November. County Judge Sherman Krause said Friday Comal’s total will be around $500,000 from Janssen, Johnson & Johnson and other companies.
The Statesman said the 2019 lawsuit accused the companies of deceptive marketing, sales and distribution of prescription opioids such as Oxycontin that have caused “addiction, criminal activity and loss of life.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to resolve opioid-related claims in October, the Statesman reported, with 70% used for opioid abatement programs throughout the state to be overseen by the Texas Opioid Council, the agreement said.
The paper said the settlement will provide $6.3 million to Williamson, which filed its suit covering the years leading up to 2016 but saw nine opioid related deaths in 2019. Krause said he did not know Comal County’s opioid deaths during the same periods but said the settlement commissioners will consider is based on county population.
Commissioners last Thursday postponed a change order that will delay the finish of the countywide radio system project from mid-spring until the end of summer. The Comal County Wide Radio System Project, approved in 2018, will enlist new towers and equipment to connect cities, emergency services districts and school districts throughout the county.
Motorola change orders and leases of properties for radio towers — which the county plans to own after the project is completed — have increased the $5 million total by more than $650,000. Sheriff Mark Reynolds and Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag were scheduled to meet with Motorola officials Friday or early this week.
Approving the current order won’t add costs but extend the contracted completion date from Dec. 31 until July 31, 2022. Because a tower site in Bulverde is not finished, the county on January must extend its long time lease of a nearby site another year; with a monthly rate exceeding $3,000 for the next 12 months, which commissioners believe is unnecessary.
Commissioners received several inquiries from companies wishing to design the county’s Mental Health Extended Observation Unit/Crisis Residential Unit facility, planned at the corner of Loop 337 and Interstate 35, across from the renovated CCSO and new jail.
Krause said the county is hoping to mirror its facility like one on Austin, which six years ago cost around $5 million. Higher construction costs, he said, will make Comal’s total closer to between $7 and $9 million.
Funding for that, renovating the Goodwin Annex for public health and emergency preparedness, and improvements at Kleck and Curry county parks and Canyon Lake boat ramps will consume most of Comal’s $30.8 million received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The county will likely delay approving job descriptions for three positions connected to ARPA administration until Dec. 30. Krause said the first two specialists, for legal guidance and procurement, will be filled in January with Comal’s ARPA administrator selected next spring.
The ARPA committee of Krause, Haag, Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp, Treasurer Renee Couch, Engineer Tom Hornseth, Purchasing Director Ramona Womack, Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Kelley and Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser has already completed most of its goal in recommending the projects, which are those impacting the most residents while enhancing public health, law enforcement and emergency response efforts and or indentified as a prior need exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week commissioners accepted a $1,000 donation to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program and approved amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills and Canyon Lake Estates subdivisions (one other plat on the agenda was withdrawn by the submitting party).
Commissioners also approved a $136,000 grant application through the 2020 Help America Vote Act for elections security improvements; approved purchases of county owned firearms by two retiring CCSO deputies; and appointed an individual to serve as an unpaid Precinct 1 deputy constable.
Commissioners met in executive session and emerged to turn down HDR Architecture Inc.’s request for additional compensation for downtown building renovations.
For months the county and company in charge of designing all four major county projects, have been at odds over compensation for additional hours caused by design changes and delays – natural or otherwise. It led to a revised payment scale for the company, instituted nearly two years ago.
“It has asked the county for an additional $237,000 for extended services in the Landa Building and Courthouse Annex projects (that finished close to the contracted substantial completion date),” Krause said. “We took action yesterday to authorize County Engineer Tom Hornseth to notify them we are not going to pay additional compensation.”
Krause and commissioners had no further comment on HDR, which remains the architectural services contractor for the sheriff’s office renovation project.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
The meeting will be live-streamed to the public; to access the video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
