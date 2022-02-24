If you’re dreaming about adding new trees to your landscape, then a walking tour along the Spring Run of the Comal River might be the perfect place to let that dream take root.
The Restoration Tour: Native Trees of Texas event held by Headwaters at the Comal on March 5 at 1 p.m. seeks to provide people an opportunity to learn about area trees and the preservation of the local ecosystem.
Those that venture through the quarter mile loop trail beginning at Headwaters’ restored Savannah area and ending with a loop around the ponds and swales of Blieders Creek can expect to see about 15 species of trees, according to Headwaters’ Program Director Jack Downey.
Downey will lead the expedition that showcases native fruit trees, including the rare Blanco crabapple, which only grow in certain areas of Central Texas, and the Mexican plum tree.
In addition to the local fruit trees, spectators will be able to enjoy a variety of other trees that are unique to the area, such as the Texas persimmon and anacua trees.
As the area continues to expand, Downey is looking for an opportunity to educate newcomers with examples of common trees that are ideal to plant, like cypress and pecan trees — the official state tree.
“We’re hoping to be able to showcase some of those species,” Downey said. “[I want to] let people know as they’re moving into their new homes or building new homes that there are some more appropriate choices that have cascading benefits in order to really bolster our native species and allow them to continue to thrive in our area.”
Some of the trees featured in the walking tour provide several benefits to Texas’ ecosystem.
Native species, especially fruit and flowering trees, serve as habitats for insects that help populate plant life and feed animals that work their way higher up the food chain.
Trees native to Texas are built to survive hot and cold extreme weather events like last year’s winter storm. Minimal care is needed and they require fewer resources like water — a resource that is receiving more pressure because of the growing population, Downey said.
“After we had this massive freeze last year, the plants that did the best were the natives,” Gail Groves said. “A lot of people lost a lot of landscape.”
Groves, who is the publicity chairman for the New Braunfels chapter of Native Plant Society of Texas, said that planting native plants and trees have many benefits — they have longer life spans and can cut down on your water bill.
For those looking to learn more about Texas’ native tree population and the benefits of planting them tickets are available on the Headwaters at the Comal website.
