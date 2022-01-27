A Comal County jury took three hours before finding Jose Luis Regalado guilty on two counts of sexual indecency of a child with sexual contact on Thursday.
The verdict ended three days of testimony in the guilt or innocence phase of the trial in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court. Regalado, 53 of New Braunfels, received word through translators that jurors found him guilty of fondling the girl, then 8, on at least two occasions between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2019.
Regalado and defense attorney Alfonso Cabanas left sentencing to Boyer, who will make his decision within four to six weeks. Convictions on each second-degree felony charge carry punishment of between 2 and 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.
The 10-year-old victim took the stand on Wednesday.
“I cried yesterday because I didn’t want to see him again,” she said, crying and shaking her head when asked to identify Regalado, seated in front of her.
The girl testified she still has nightmares about what happened that week in her grandmother’s one-bedroom apartment and felt guilty for not telling anyone until months later. She broke down and told her mother of the incidents on June 29, 2020, and Child Protective Services and New Braunfels police became involved the next day.
A forensic interview of the victim at Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County on July 21, led to a warrant for Regalado’s arrest on July 30. Regalado was located three weeks later and arrested Aug. 20. He has remained in Comal County Jail under bonds totaling $50,000.
The mother testified that the daughter stopped caring about her appearance, slept days away and became angry for the slightest reasons. The grandmother, now terminally ill, testified to the same. A child therapist who treated the victim for six months said she suffered through a “heightened state of hyper vigilance” with all the traits of post-traumatic stress.
The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is withholding the names of all who testified in the trial except for law enforcement and medical professionals.
On Wednesday, Cabanas motioned Boyer to dismiss the case for failure by prosecutors to prove their case, which Boyer denied. In his summary Thursday, Cabanas asked jurors to consider his client innocent until the evidence proves him guilty; not to let emotional testimony play into their decision; and said at least two dozen conflicts in testimony – mostly dates, places and times – that left enough reasonable doubt for his client to be innocent.
“There’s reasonable doubt everywhere,” he said, adding prosecutors charged with proving the burden of evidence beyond a reasonable doubt “didn’t do it.”
Regalado didn’t testify in his own defense. Cabanas called the victim’s biological father and girlfriend, who testified the girl didn’t appear psychologically damaged during her stays with them, and he reminded jurors of the NBPD interview that wore the defendant into confessing.
In her closing, Assistant District Attorney Jackie Doyer said browbeating child molesters is exactly what taxpayers want police to do.
She replayed snippets from the 1 hour, 40 minute interview NBPD Det. Jason Tucker conducted with the defendant on Sept. 9, 2020 in which Cabanas said his client stated his innocence 56 times.
“The defense did the best it could, considering the witnesses that all said the same thing – including the defendant, who even admitted it himself (in the police interview),” she said.
“You just can’t argue with the law and the facts, which is what happened in this case. What would the mother the grandmother and the witness stand to gain?”
The interview showed the defendant stammering over explanations, which one could say he did not know the language well, or, as Doyer put it, “he was lying through his teeth.”
In the end, the 12 jurors opted to believe Tucker’s two-hour interview that ended in Regalado’s confession, and everyone who testified against the defendant.
“You know when a kid is telling the truth and when it’s made-up,” Tucker said. “I could tell that in this case, it wasn’t made-up.”
Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp was happy for the family.
“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and grateful for the justice provided to this victim and her family,” she said.
