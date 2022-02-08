Gruene Historic District’s iconic Mozie’s Bar and Grill escaped serious fire and smoke damage Monday evening after a frying apparatus went on the fritz.
Customers sitting down to dinner were evacuated from the restaurant, in the old Gruene Building on the corner of Hunter and Gruene roads, right across from Gruene Hall.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels Fire Department units were called to 1601 Hunter Road for a structure fire around 5:15 p.m.
“When they arrived there was a fire in the kitchen area and the staff was evacuating the occupants,” Ferguson said. “Units reported light smoke coming from the rear of the building. “When they made entry they found that the fire had already been extinguished by the manager, who used a dry chemical fire extinguisher.”
Ferguson said firefighters searched for hidden fires in the structure and found none.
“It was a relatively large fire response and the intersection at Hunter and Gruene got pretty congested,” Ferguson added. “NBPD units then were called to direct traffic.”
Ferguson said the origin of the fire was a free-standing grease fryer. There was no major damage to the venue, owned by Pat Molak and Mary Jane Nalley and established in 2009.
“The grease fire flared up on the unit and we evacuated everybody out of the restaurant as a precaution,” said Ryan Weinbrandt, Molak Corporation COO. “We were able to get everything cleaned up and we reopened for business on Tuesday morning.”
There were no injuries, Ferguson said; damage amounts were unavailable.
“There was minor damages to the equipment but there was no structural damage,” he added.
Weinbrandt said the event didn’t endanger any of the 100 or so guests or restaurant staffers.
“It hit as we were entering the dinner rush for the evening,” he said. “We had everyone go outside for their safety from the black smoke.
“We’re fortunate that it turned out to be a very, very small incident and we’re back in business this morning.”
