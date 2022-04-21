At most any New Braunfels festival — Gruene Market Days, New Braunfels Farmers Market, Wassailfest — there is a couple busily packaging up one of the area’s hottest commodities — chocolate.
Montina “Tina” Cleveland is a trained chocolatier with a passion for creating gourmet and healthier chocolates — which may explain why there is usually a line to order at the Manna Reign “Chocolates From Heaven” booth.
Tina describes her chocolate treats as “sweet indulgences for chocolate lovers craving guilt free, gluten-free and vegan.” The two most popular flavors of truffles are dark chocolate and coffee. Other flavors include white raspberry, peanut butter, honey cinnamon nut and sometimes mint. Tina said many of the flavors were inspired by her home states of Maine and Texas.
Though they reside in San Antonio, the Clevelands have found a second home in New Braunfels, participating as a vendor in many of the area festivals or markets and making friends along the way.
Husband Adrian is the professional taste tester, but also serves as the friendly face and greeter behind the counter. Son Zadrian, age 9, also does taste testing for new flavors.
It may be obvious, but “yes,” Tina loves chocolate.
“Brownies are my favorite, but I also like turtles because I love caramel,” she said.
Her pecan turtles are another popular item at her booth.
“They are really big,” she said. “My husband calls them sea turtles.”
When she learned she had a sensitivity to gluten, she began searching for gluten-free options at her local grocery store. She was disappointed and frustrated when she could not find gluten-free chocolate treat options. She wanted to create gluten-free treats without sacrificing taste.
She felt a calling from the Lord, she said, to create her own gluten-free chocolate treats. Her first attempt was a “dissolved lava glob” but her treats have evolved since then.
She enjoys trying new flavors.
“I really like that creative process,” she explained.
Manna Reign was created in 2019 and Psalm 34:8 “O’ taste and see that the Lord is good” has been the chocolate maker’s mantra ever since.
Tina and Adrian have a dream of opening their own chocolate shop.
“We would like to have an event space where families, friends and neighbors from all over can come together for fellowship and enjoy a treat or two,” she said. “I’m sure the Lord will tell us when he is ready for us to take the next step.”
Manna Reign https://www.facebook.com/mannareignchocolates/) will be back at New Braunfels Farmers Market and Gruene Market Days in the upcoming weeks.
“We plan to be back at the home and garden show in August as well,” Tina said.
