Perhaps the most broken law in New Braunfels wound up sending one man on the road back to prison following a routine traffic stop on Monday, police said.
Officers who saw a driver not complying with the city’s hands-free device ordinance pulled him over in the 1500 block of North Interstate 35’s southbound frontage road after 1 p.m. on Monday, New Braunfels Police Department Capt. Mike Rutherford said.
“He was stopped for talking on the phone while driving, and he did not have any identification on him,” Rutherford said. “One of the officers noticed some drug paraphernalia in the car, and he was detained.”
Officers asked the man if there was anything illegal in the car and he admitted to the marijuana but gave a false name that conflicted with the name on a prescription drug bottle officers retrieved from of the man’s pockets, Rutherford said.
“They found out he had a warrant for violating parole on (convictions of) two counts of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. Both were issued by the state patrol board out of Austin,” Rutherford added.
After the man was detained, a search of his vehicle led to 3.1 grams of marijuana, 45 grams of edible marijuana products, and 28.5 grams of methamphetamine, Rutherford said.
“The methamphetamine tested positive at the scene,” he said.
Leonel Gilberto Lozano, 44, of New Braunfels was arrested without incident.
Charged with failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false or fictitious information and manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, Lozano remained in the county lockup Tuesday without bond on the parole warrant and $53,000 bond on the new charges, Rutherford said.
Police investigating Christmas Eve incident
New Braunfels police are still investigating a domestic violence call that occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Anhalt Drive around 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Rutherford said there was a single gunshot fired but details of the incident weren’t available Tuesday afternoon. He and New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Edwards said both departments answered mainly routine calls over the Christmas weekend, with no fires or major accidents.
