A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a New Braunfels man and woman on drug charges, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police stopped a red Chevy pickup truck in the 1000 block of Interstate 35 South northbound frontage road around 10:07 p.m. on Saturday.
“The officer on patrol who conducted the traffic stop made contact with the male driver and female passenger and noted the strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Ferguson said. “It was also determined that the female had an active protective order against the male.”
Ferguson said a search turned up 160 grams of THC, packaged as soft edibles in fruit-flavored varieties and inside vaping pens. The search also turned up about $4,500 in cash between the two, who were transported to Comal County jail. Isaac Mesa Jr. and Analee Gonzalez, both 25 of New Braunfels, were charged with manufacture with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams.
Mesa was also charged with violating the protective order; Gonzalez was later charged with affidavit of surety to surrender on bodily injury assault and assault causing bodily injury to a family member, charges filed in 2019. Both were released on Sunday; Mesa after posting $52,000 bond and Gonzalez after posting $55,000 bond.
