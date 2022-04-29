It’s been more than 12 years since two former Comal Independent School District administrators allegedly engaged in misappropriating district funds for personal benefit.
On Monday, trial proceedings will begin for Thomas Joseph Bloxham, former assistant superintendent of support services, in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court.
Bloxham, now 55, and former Superintendent Marc Walker, 67, were indicted in 2016 and 2018 on charges of theft of property by a public servant, money laundering, and misapplication of fiduciary property – each allegedly totaling between $20,000 and $100,000.
Bloxham’s attorney, Scot Courtney, said his client is being tried only on the first charge, theft by a public servant, a second-degree felony and not the other two, both third-degree felonies.
Courtney said Bloxham’s case was separated from Walker, who is slated to stand trial Aug. 22.
“(Prosecutors chose the theft and amended that count in the (new) indictment (issued in May 2018),” Courtney said.
We’re pleased to be getting a jury so we can flush this out” he added. “It’s been pending for a long time and hanging over my client’s head – I think he’s anxious to have it resolved.”
Indictments against both defendants indicated work and materials on their New Braunfels properties were allegedly performed or subcontracted through firms paid with Comal ISD funds. The alleged misconduct came before Walker retired and Superintendent Andrew Kim was hired and sought an investigation after Bloxham resigned from the district in late 2012.
Investigations by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the district indicated payments to Temple-based construction firm Baird Williams, which was in charge of the district’s 2005 and 2008 bond construction projects.
An audit indicated Comal ISD overpaid the firm by $7.1 million for those projects but recovered $5.9 million in a settlement. In 2013, voters rejected a $451 bond proposal that would have built six new schools, leaving the district behind on facilities improvements that continue to this day.
Steve Stanford, assistant superintendent for communications and governmental relations, said the district had no comment on Friday.
Jury selection will begin Monday morning, with the trial likely to begin later that afternoon or Tuesday morning. Convictions on second-degree felonies carry up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.
Recent case dispositions
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp announced recent dispositions of cases through pleas and jury verdicts resulting in prison sentences for defendants in district courts.
On April 13, Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Spring Branch, was found guilty of the Nov. 26, 2019 aggravated robbery in which an elderly man was stabbed four times with a sword during a physical disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of Cimarron in Spring Branch.
CCSO deputies found a 77-year-old male victim, who identified suspects who fled in his red Honda Civic. Treated by Canyon Lake Fire & EMS, he was flown by AirLife to University Hospital in San Antonio, and eventually recovered.
Bulverde Police Department units located the Honda on U.S. Highway 281 south near Casey Road, occupied by Rodriguez and the victim’s daughter, Amy Louise Elliott, now 44, also of Spring Branch. Smith said BPD made the arrests but turned them over to CCSO deputies. Both were transported to the Comal County Jail and held under $100,000 bond.
On Nov. 23 2021, Elliott pled guilty to aggravated robbery, theft of the elderly and fraudulent use and/or possession of less than five pieces of identifying information from the elderly, and subsequently sentenced to five years on each count by 274th District Court Judge Gary Steel. Rodriguez, facing 5 to 99 years to life in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced by 466th District Court Judge Stephanie Bascon on June 1.
Tharp credited CCSO investigators and Assistant District Attorneys Daniel Floyd and Lauren Cole for their work on the conviction, and juries, judges and ADAs Sammy McCrary, Jessica Frazier, Jacqueline Doyer, Jennifer Barry and Tiffany Hartman for their work in cases that also included:
• Vivian Pena, 33, of New Braunfels, guilty of assault against emergency services personnel by biting, spitting and scratching an emergency room technician. Pena, facing 2 to 10 years in prison or probation, will be sentenced at a later date by 433rd District Court Judge Dib Waldrip. “By the quick verdict of guilty, the jury sent a message that abusive behavior towards first responders in our community will not be tolerated. Thank you to all paramedics, emergency medicine doctors, nurses, firefighters, and law enforcement that are first on the scene and always ready to answer the call for help,” Frazier said.
• Israel Martinez, 40, of Austin, was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison by visiting Judge John Phillips.On February 23, 2017, New Braunfels police patrolling the Days Inn and Motel 6 parking lots, noticed Martinez sitting in a vehicle wearing a glove on his left hand. When approached by the officer, Martinez tried to conceal his hands and dropped his head as the officer eventually learned Martinez had two active warrants out of Travis County and a glass “meth” pipe in plain view in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle turned up gloves, a ski-mask and burglary tools, several baggies of methamphetamine and digital scales. Martinez was enhanced to a repeat offender due to his prior criminal history, including a prison stint for aggravated robbery in which the victim had been shot while in commission of the crime.
“Thanks to NBPD Officer Airola’s diligent and pro-active police work, and the jury’s careful consideration of all the evidence and verdict, a violent drug dealer was taken off the streets,” Tharp said.
In March, more than 375 cases were disposed in the county’s district courts and County Courts of Law, including 134 felony offenses that included:
• Dustin Mugrage, 36, of New Braunfels, pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams (methamphetamine) and as a habitual offender was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Steel.
• Robert Thompson, 29, of New Braunfels, pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams. Enhanced as a repeat offender due to prior criminal history in Florida, Judge Jack Robison sentenced Thompson to 15 years in prison.
• Gregory Deloach, 36, of Corpus Christi, pled guilty to two counts of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Robison.
• Ezequel Reyes, 35, of Canyon Lake, pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and as a repeat offender was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Bascon.
