The New Braunfels Utilities Surface Water Treatment Plant capital improvement project is ramping up, bringing lane and road closures during the next few weeks.
Gruene Road, from Hanz Drive to Rivercrest Drive, is scheduled for all-day lane and road closures from Monday through March 30.
All-day road and lane closures are scheduled for March 30, through April 8, on Gruene Road between Gruene Leaf Drive to Gruene Lake Drive.
Both closures allow crews from Pesado Construction, the Schertz-based contractor performing the construction for this part of the 24-inch and 30-inch discharge and water line project, to install bores in the box culverts in preparation for the waterline installation.
The project is one of NBU’s 145 capital projects planned over the next five years.
The more than $11.5 million project, scheduled for completion in the spring of 2023, is expected to provide needed transmission capacity support to the Landa Park Pump Station and alleviate high-pressure issues in the area.
“This capital improvement project is another example of NBU’s commitment to ensuring resilience in its utility system,” said Melissa Krause, the utility’s chief strategic communications and security officer.
All work is expected to be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for its capital improvement projects such as this one on nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
Contact Desirae Medellin at 830-608-8971 or dmedellin@nbutexas.com with any questions regarding the project.
