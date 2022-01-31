Saying it was time for business and family, City Council Member Shane Hines will bypass a second three-year term representing District 1, which covers southwestern New Braunfels on both sides of Interstate 35.
“I’ve been able to serve the residents of New Braunfels as a City Councilmember four years, including a regular three-year term and an additional year as part of a special election,” Hines said on Monday. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished and the positive direction our community is moving in but I have decided not to run for reelection.
“I believe the more people involved in government and the more voices heard, the stronger we are and the better suited the city is to serve our residents so I feel it is time to give someone else an opportunity to help lead the city. Having a new perspective and a fresh take on challenges facing the community will be beneficial to residents of District 1 and the entire city.
The month-long candidate-filing period for the May 7 elections began Jan. 18 and ends Feb. 18. Seats up this cycle are the District 1 and District 2 positions, held by Hines and Justin Meadows, respectively. Newcomers have filed for each of those seats — Christopher Willis in District 2 and Andres Campos-Delgado in District 1.
Hines, now 40, garnered 50.6% of the 5.3% turnout to defeat challengers Bob Wolf and Jose Reyes Lopez in a special election to fill the final 15 months of George Green’s term in February 2018.
The following year he was unopposed for a full term in his own right after pledging to continue fighting for the major issues facing District 1 residents — improved streets and drainage and the 2019 bond, which will bring a new Fire Station No. 2 later this spring.
In March 2019, Hines was the only vote against banning commercial scooters from downtown streets and sidewalks. The temporary ban did not apply to personal devices but Hines feared the measure would limit shared-use bicycles.
In February that year, Hines and Meadows advocated free residential access to the city’s river-area parking lots by championing three-year passes for lots areas adjacent to the Comal River. It came two weeks after angry residents protested council’s approval of a $40, two-year residential pass.
Calls to Meadows, currently the city’s mayor pro tem and unopposed in council bids in 2016 and 2019, weren’t immediately returned Monday. He hasn’t made his plans public, though he’s eligible for a third consecutive three-year term after voters approved a city charter amendment extending term limits last year.
“I am very excited that Andres Campos-Delgado is willing to serve our district next,” Hines said. “His family has deep roots in our community, and he will continue their legacy of volunteerism. I know he will do well representing District 1.”
One of three longtime New Braunfels Independent School District trustees with expiring terms this year filed to extend that stay, while another seeks to regain the seat he lost three years ago.
Wes Clark, the current NBISD current board president is running for a fourth three-year term as at-large representative. Clark and District 1 trustee Keith Smith were first elected in 2013 and reelected in 2016 and 2019.
Smith hasn’t filed yet, nor has Board Secretary David Heefner, whose at-large seat is being sought by former NBISD District 4 Trustee Matthew Sargent. Sargent and former District 2 Trustee Michael Calta, elected in 2017, both lost reelection bids in November 2020.
After machines used to scan photo IDs and voter registration cards shut down briefly on Election Day and another error omitted NBISD races from up to 250 ballots. Calta lost by 12 votes; Sargent, who lost by 251, filed a complaint with the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Only one candidate – an educator – has filed for trustee in the Comal Independent School District, where incumbents Marty Bartlett and Cody Mueller have represented Districts 6 and 7 since 2014 and 2013, respectively.
Air Force veteran and retired teacher Orlando J. Dona Jr., is seeking the District 7 seat. Dona, a Rockwall Ranch resident who retired from Comal ISD in August, filed a modified reporting declaration pledging not to accept more than $940 in political contributions or total more than the same in campaign expenditures.
School board applicants must be a U.S. citizens; at least 18 on the first day of their term; live in the single-member district or as at-large the entire district for the past six months; have been a resident of the State of Texas for at least a year, and have not been convicted of a felony.
City council hopefuls must have resided in their respective districts at least six months prior to filing, have resided in the city at least 12 months prior to the election date, and in no way be currently indebted to the city.
Interested candidates must file the necessary paperwork with the city of New Braunfels, NBISD or CISD before the 5 p.m. deadline on Feb. 18. The last day to register to vote is April 7; early voting begins April 25 and ends May 3. For more visit elections links at both school district and city websites.
WHERE TO FILE
NEW BRAUNFELS CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICTS 1 AND 2
City Secretary’s office in City Hall, 550 Landa Street
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
NEW BRAUNFELS ISD TRUSTEES
DISTRICT 1, TWO AT-LARGE SEATS
NBISD Administration Building, 1000 N. Walnut Avenue
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
COMAL ISD TRUSTEES
DISTRICTS 6 AND 7
Comal ISD Support Services Building
1404 Interstate 35 North
7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
