Thanksgiving brings happiness and togetherness, but for many low-income families it also brings stress and worry.
The San Antonio Food Bank’s local branch will give out the Thanksgiving experience Thursday, Nov. 18 with turkeys and sides at the Tree of Life Church and Westside Community Center from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This monthly distribution includes both Thanksgiving food such as yams, potatoes and bread along with groceries they would receive like at any other pop-up.
The food bank in partnership with the church, Family Life and other organizations regularly does pop-up monthly distributions. With the holidays ahead, it wanted to give everyone a chance to have a memorable dinner.
“You think about it for maybe a single mom who struggled trying to provide that experience for her kids and is lacking those ingredients,” San Antonio Food Bank president and CEO Eric Cooper said. “It’s more than just a meal that nourishes the body, it nourishes the soul. They’re creating memories, nobody wants to remember that Thanksgiving you were without [food]. It’s culture, it’s tradition, it’s love."
Registration as of Monday afternoon was at 800 families, and the food bank is hoping to reach its cap at 1,000. Registration may still be open, and can be done online or through the food bank’s number.
If anyone cannot pick up the food themselves at distribution, someone else can for them.
The food bank serves about 3,000 to 4,000 families a month total, and with the holidays demand is even higher on top of a pandemic.
The food bank is also delivering prepared meals such as to homebound seniors on Thanksgiving morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The food bank is hoping to get to 250 families registered and still needs volunteers, who can register online.
Thanksgiving and then Christmas always brings higher demand, which the food bank has already seen with global supply chain shortages due to the pandemic.
“We can sometimes find some alternatives, but I think turkeys were the highest price I’ve ever seen,” Cooper said. “I think that that’s directly connected to the pandemic. We’re not panicking but we’re watching the supply chains and making sure those that receive support from us can go count on that.”
Looking ahead, for Christmas the food bank will be “Santa” and for a pop-up distribution will have holiday food such as ham. They will also do home deliveries.
“There’s so much emphasis on turkey for Thanksgiving that every once in a while after Thanksgiving we get a truckload of turkeys donated,” Cooper said.
Cooper said the food bank always needs helping hands, whether directly volunteering or donating money or food through food drives.
“New Braunfels has this incredible resilience and I think it’s a wonderful community that does take care of its own, we just need to be aware of the need,” Cooper said.
To sign up for home delivery, go to https://safoodbank.wufoo.com/forms/r12ck0vh0ccj77z/
Pre-registration for distribution at Tree of Life Church is required by phone or website
Food bank number: 830-327-6000
Pre-registration link for Tree of Life: https://safoodbank.wufoo.com/forms/nbfb-distribution/
Pre-registration for food distribution at the New Braunfels Food Bank is at https://safoodbank.wufoo.com/forms/r1cqdyij03ee04c/
To volunteer, go to https://nbfoodbank.org/ways-to-help/give-time/
