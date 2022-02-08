Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators released the name of the suspect believed to have wounded a San Antonio man last week.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Timothy Justin Mitchell, 22, of Canyon Lake, is being sought on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 10400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2673 around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Smith said the victim, who was shot in the forearm, was with a female who used to date Mitchell.
“Both showed up at the store at the same time the (suspect) was there,” she said. “One pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the arm.”
Smith said CCSO investigators knew who they were looking for after speaking with several witnesses at the scene, and obtained a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest last Friday.
The victim walked three blocks from the store to Canyon Lake Fire and EMS’s Fire Station No. 52, where he was treated before being transported to University Hospital in San Antonio.
Comal County Jail records indicate Mitchell was released in September after posting $10,000 bond after spending a month in the lockup on a charge of trying to fraudulently cash a lottery ticket with a value between $200 and $10,000.
