Its search for a new fire chief now down to two finalists, the city announced both will tour New Braunfels and meet with officials and stage final interviews next week.
Either Gregory Rodgers and Ruy Lozano, assistant fire chiefs in Schertz and Houston, respectively, will be the first from outside the city to lead the New Braunfels Fire Department since 2014. Both were among 34 applicants for the position vacated by Patrick O’Connell resignation last September.
“It’s an exciting time for the New Braunfels Fire Department, with two new fire stations coming online this year as well as plans for future growth already in the works,” City Manager Robert Camareno said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “The city is pleased to introduce these two finalists to the New Braunfels community.”
The city again selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR), an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, that aided it in its search for a police chief last year. Keith Lane spent six months as interim NBPD chief and beat out 61 other applicants to win the top job last April.
O’Connell resigned Sept. 20 after a little more than two years since succeeding Kenneth Jacks, a 27-year Richardson Fire Department veteran named as NBFD chief in December 2014. The city posted the position Dec. 15 and closed applications Jan. 16. Declining to apply was Mike Wehman, who has served as NBPD interim chief since O’Connell’s exit.
January, Camareno said the fire chief’s search would consider semifinalists and name finalists ahead of holding final interviews in early March.
Rodgers is a 39-year veteran who began his career with the Hollywood Park Fire Department before spending 31 years with the College Station Fire Department. He holds a Bachelor’s in Emergency Management Administration and a Masters in Business Administration, a graduate of the Texas Fire Chief’s Academy and Center for Public Safety Excellence peer assessor.
Lozano began his career with the Houston Fire Department in 1996. He has a Bachelor’s in Communications, a Masters in Business Administration, a U.S. Army Reserves veteran, a Texas Commission on Fire Protection Master Firefighter and Fire Instructor, and is also Center for Public Safety Excellence peer assessor.
According to the city, the fire chief, in conjunction with department command staff, performs departmental administrative activities that include budget development and oversight, policy analysis, project management and strategic planning.
The chief also supervises recruitment, testing, hiring, performance evaluation, employee recognition and development under the guidelines of Texas Civil Service laws.
Both finalists are scheduled to visit Wednesday and Thursday. They will tour the community, especially the city’s two new fire facilities — Fire Station No. 2 on Water Lane set to soon will replace the old station on Loop 337, and Fire Station No. 3, opening on Hanz Drive.
Camareno said finalists will meet with city council members before interviews with panels comprised of fire department members and city leadership team members.
Under civil service rules, New Braunfels City Council must confirm Camareno’s recommendation. Ferguson said the position of fire chief with the city of New Braunfels pays between $107,346 and $182,489 annually.
