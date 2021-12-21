GUADALUPE COUNTY — A prospective property purchaser surveying land he intends to buy made the grisly discovery of a badly decomposed body Monday.
He called authorities and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office investigators began an intense investigation, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Javier Luna said.
“He discovered an unidentifiable body,” Luna said. “At this point, we don’t now if it is a male or female. The decomposition is pretty bad.”
The man called 911 about 4:40 p.m. Monday and reported the body in a brushy area of the 3400 block of FM 1117 near the
Guadalupe River bridge, the sheriff’s lieutenant said.
Deputies rushed to the scene, began looking into the man’s findings and used caution tape to secure the area. The sheriff’s criminal investigators arrived a short time later and began searching for clues.
Little could be ascertained by looking at the body, Luna said.
“It’s bones,” he said. “It’s literally bones.”
The corpse had no hair or easily discernible distinguishing features, Luna said. It was without clothes or identification leaving investigators with much to decipher, he said.
“We’ll check all of the missing person reports not just in Guadalupe County but in the surrounding areas and we’ll send the body for autopsy,” Luna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.