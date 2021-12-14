People seem eager for more celebrations, more decorations and more real Christmas trees this year, according to a new survey from the Christmas Tree Promotion Board.
The survey reveals plenty of optimism from consumers and plenty of encouraging news for real tree sellers as people traverse through the second year of merriment mixed with COVID-caution.
Optimism appeared the case at Stahlman’s at Bear Creek, a grocery store on Farm-to-Market Road 2722 northwest of New Braunfels known for providing locally home-grown vegetables and homemade jams. On a weekday afternoon, Christmas tree shoppers were looking at products that had arrived by refrigerated truck from Oregon.
Comal County resident Lynn Jones was one of those shoppers searching for just the right tree for an extra special holiday occasion.
“My kids are coming this year, and they said, ‘Mom, would you please have a real Christmas tree?’” Jones said. “So that’s the big reason we are. We used to (get a real tree) when the kids were growing up, but when they are gone and you don’t see them very much, it’s a lot of work.”
The survey from the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, a national research and promotion program, showed that converts from artificial to real trees last year loved it and weren’t looking back.
About 97% of those who previously bought artificial Christmas trees and switched to a real Christmas tree in 2020 agreed that they enjoyed the experience. Nearly 90% wish they had started purchasing a real Christmas tree sooner.
Store owner Chad Stahlman said they received their trees later than usual from an Oregon farm due to a transportation issue. Still, demand has eclipsed last year’s holiday season.
“We had about 40% more trees this year, and we sold out much quicker,” Stahlman said. “We still have a few stragglers, but we always do. The bulk of them was gone (last week). I don’t know how tree sales are doing anywhere else. I just try to bring in the best trees that you can find in America. That’s what drives my customers here. They get in their cars and they come here the weekend of Thanksgiving and get their tree. They know they’re not going to have a choice (after Thanksgiving weekend) because all of the big beautiful trees are gone.”
Mike Nemoto of New Braunfels was also pursuing a Christmas tree, preferably a noble fir, to take home.
“I like the smell of a real tree,” Nemoto said. “We do this every year. We enjoy getting together and celebrating Christ. The kids usually make ornaments at school or home.”
The Christmas Tree Promotion Board commissioned the survey of consumers in advance of the 2021 holiday season to learn about their attitudes, opinions, purchase intent and other behaviors related to celebrating the holiday as the country continues to adapt to the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey indicated that 80% of respondents expect Christmas to be different this year compared to 2020.
The biggest anticipated differences are having more parties and get-togethers (51%), putting up more decorations (51%), and celebrating with more people than usual (49%).
According to the survey, half of all respondents who think Christmas will be different this year say the differences make them more likely to put up a real Christmas tree.
About 58% of respondents feel more optimistic about celebrating Christmas this year properly.
More than half of Americans planning to buy a real Christmas tree this year point to its natural scent and the experience of decorating it as their favorite aspects of having a real Christmas tree.
Stahlman expressed appreciation to those customers making an effort to purchase real Christmas trees, as well as the people working for him.
“I have the best customers in the world,” he said. “The people around here are just fantastic. If I had to live anywhere else, it would be horrible, especially the last two years. But the people who come here and my employees are all the kindest people, and they are all so sweet. They work hard and they play hard, and I couldn’t be more grateful for what I have.”
