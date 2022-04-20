Roadwork as part of the west portion of the New Braunfels Utilities Castell Avenue 24-inch water line project will necessitate the closure of Hinman Island Drive until late May, according to utility officials.
Hinman Island Drive between Elizabeth Avenue and Liberty Avenue will be closed until May 27 to allow crews from contractor Spiess Construction Company to install the waterline for the project.
Detours are in place to redirect traffic.
Elizabeth Avenue, which has been closed for a waterline and a road realignment project, is scheduled to open to traffic on May 2.
The project began in April 2021 and was budgeted at $14.7 million, according to NBU.
Upon completing both the east and west water line projects, there will be an added 10,000 linear feet of 24-inch water main, 5,200 linear feet of 12-inch water main, 6,600 linear feet of eight-inch and 16-inch wastewater lines, increasing the capacity needed to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas.
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for capital improvement projects such as this one on nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.