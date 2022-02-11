I’m a fourth-generation Texan, nonprofit leader, wife, and mother with a heart for service to Central Texas. One of my core beliefs is that nonprofits and churches serve those in need more effectively than government. I’m the executive director of DEWIT, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to veterans, and daughter of an Air Force veteran. My father worked for nearly 40 years in a un-airconditioned shop. His work ethic taught me the importance of liberty and limited government with a low tax burden so that families can keep more of their hard-earned money. I’m also an IRONMAN, which means I swam, biked, and ran 140.6 miles in less than 17 hours. I am mentally and physically tough, and I will stand strong in the face of opposition in the Texas Capitol.
As state representative, I will work every day to keep the government out of our way and preserve the freedom that makes Texas the greatest state in our nation. I am running to fight Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ socialist agenda, stop unconstitutional mandates, secure the border, cut property taxes, defend the Second Amendment, ensure election integrity, protect life, stop critical race theory, and protect the Hill Country. Most importantly, I want to make sure Comal and Hays counties have a powerful voice in the Texas Capitol.
What are the most important factors for keeping Texas’ economy strong and resilient and how would build or improve upon those?
It’s no accident that Texas is a world leader in economic opportunity — widely recognized as the best state to live, work, and raise a family. We got here by standing strong for the principles of limited government regulation, low taxes, a fair legal system, and individual liberty. We must not abandon the principles that made our state strong by following the path of big government and progressive social ideology.
We must also secure the border once and for all. The federal government’s refusal to act not only wastes countless taxpayer dollars, it enables criminal and cartel activity and creates a serious public safety risk, even hundreds of miles from the border. Last year, 488 convicted sex offenders were caught after illegally crossing the border. We cannot allow this threat to our sovereignty and safety to stand.
We also need to reform our electric grid. Governor Abbott and the Public Utility Commission have made important strides correcting this problem, but the legislature needs to enact even stronger reforms next session. As state representative, I will work to end the multibillion-dollar renewable energy subsidies that weaken our grid and drain our hard-earned tax dollars. Texans must have affordable AND reliable electricity, and we must require unreliable generators to have backup generation so we have the power we need when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.
Finally, we must stop out-of-control property taxes. I will share more information about my plan in the next question.
What are District 73’s biggest challenges and how would you approach them?
Comal and Hays counties are two of the five fastest-growing counties in Texas. This gives our district unique challenges, including safe roads, strong schools, and preserving the Hill Country’s natural beauty and resources.
Additionally, property taxes have risen significantly in both counties in recent years — all for the Robin Hood “recapture” program to steal a significant portion of those taxes from every school district in House District 73. Property taxes are the number one issue I hear about from voters. I have a plan to actually eliminate our school maintenance and operation property taxes — not just keep them from going up too much more. I want to use the $12 billion in excess revenue over the legislature’s spending cap to buy down school maintenance and operation taxes. With my plan, we will eliminate half of our property taxes without sacrificing education funding, touching the Rainy Day Fund, or raising other taxes to compensate.
What qualities and experiences set you apart from your opponents?
I have been a Republican leader in this district for many years. I am a founding member of Hays County Republican Women and have proudly served as a delegate to the Republican Party of Texas State Convention.
I have a heart for service to Central Texas. My masters degree in health education has served my community well advancing the health and wellness of neighbors in need. I served on my local food pantry board for a decade feeding over 100 hungry families a week and helped found my local youth lacrosse program, which passes on lifelong skills to our next generation of leaders. Additionally, I received recognition for my volunteer hours at my boys’ schools over the years. I recently co-hosted the 9th annual Fire in the Sky celebration giving back to first responders and veterans. I have served my community in many capacities. Serving as state representative will be a continuation of my long history of service.
I’m the only candidate who has never voted to raise taxes — and I never will! My opponent, who has a history of raising taxes as mayor of New Braunfels, is offering gimmicks that shift the burden to businesses, renters, and landowners, and won’t reduce local governments’ dependency on property taxes. He also boasted about having some of the strictest, if not the strictest, lockdowns in the state, issued stay at home orders, and even closed outdoor parks over Easter weekend. I believe in limited government, personal responsibility, and individual liberty, and I believe Texans are best equipped to make informed decisions for their health and their family’s health — not the government.
I’m not a politician, and I’m not a lawyer — I am an everyday mom wanting to fight for everyday people and the conservative values that have made our state great.
