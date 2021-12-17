While it’s not news to those already free from working during the holiday period, many civic offices and services will be curtailed this week through next week during the Christmas/New Year’s holiday period.
First responders will be working throughout the next two weeks, but most city and county offices will be closed the next two Thursdays and next Friday, New Year’s Eve.
Students and employees in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion, Navarro and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts are already on holiday breaks and will return to campuses and administrative offices between Monday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 5.
On to the city of New Braunfels, where there will be no changes to residential collections of garbage, recycling and green waste, which will be on the normal Monday through Thursday collection schedule.
There will be no collections of commercial waste on Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1, with those collections held the day before or Monday following both holidays. The city Recycle Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 3, respectively reopening at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The county’s Moe Schwab Recycling Center, recycling sites and recycling drop-off locations have staggered dates and hours of operations and observances of Comal County holidays. For more, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/rec.htm. County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will remain open throughout both holiday weekends.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office, precinct justices of the peace and constable’s offices, county justice center courtrooms, administrative offices and annexes, and Water Oriented Recreation District and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed to the public Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2.
Same goes for New Braunfels City Hall, Municipal Court, Municipal Annex, Solid Waste and Recycling offices and Parks and Recreation offices, which will be open Dec. 30 and closed Dec. 31 until resuming normal schedules on Monday, Jan. 3.
The Main Library will close at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22. It and Westside Community Center (closes at 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday) will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26 and again New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Library will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2; WCC reopens on Monday, Jan. 3.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will be closed Dec. 24-25 but operate as normal, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 2. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will close early at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed through Christmas Day and reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26. The golf course will also be closed on New Year’s Day.
Landa Park’s Aquatic Complex and miniature golf course are closed for the season. Fischer Park Splash Pad and Nature Center are closed for all holidays. The Landa Recreation Center will be open for Holiday Adventure Camp from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.
Area banks, U.S. Post Offices and mail deliveries and Herald-Zeitung offices will be closed Friday through Sunday. Most grocery stores and retail outlets will close for Christmas; many will be open New Year’s Day.
New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 2.
Customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling the 24/7 NBU Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
