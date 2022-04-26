There was only one place in New Braunfels where people could watch several grown men ride a larger than life wienerschnitzel with the bun to match to victory — while dressed in lederhosen — the annual Thru the Chute Boat Race.
The race drew hundreds of spectators to watch handmade cardboard boats navigate their way through the tube chute without capsizing or flipping Saturday.
“It was the largest turnout that we’ve ever had for the event,” said Stacey Dicke, the director for Parks and Recreation. “(Events like this) remind us that we live in a special place where we get to do fun things like ride cardboard boats through a tube chute and you can’t do that anywhere else.”
The race has been thrilling and captivating audiences since 2011 with the event garnering more spectators every year, and this was the first time the race has been held since the pandemic, which pushed off several beloved events.
“It has been postponed for the past couple of years,” said Andrew Cummings, the manager of conservation and customer solutions for New Braunfels Utilities. “We’ve really been anxious to get back out there because we’ve been working on this boat since pre-COVID.”
Cummings has been working with the NBU team for the past couple of boat races and has been a part of the designing, construction and riding of previous NBU entries such as “The Minnow” from Gilligan’s Island and the Ghostbusters mobile. This year Cummings helped engineer NBU’s RC car from Toy Story, which featured its captains in intricate costumes from the film.
“It’s a lot of fun to finally see the boat actually get on the water and off the ground, and we didn’t sink,” he said. “This year was pretty tough, there were a lot of boats that flipped over and sank, but go big or go home.”
This year’s boat race saw 40 boats take the plunge into the tube chute, where they had to bob and weave their way through the hazardous waters.
Audiences witnessed cardboard watercrafts in the shape of a rooster, an actual saddle and a purple unicorn. There were also several Titanic themed vessels, including the “unsinkable” ship itself, which like the real thing didn’t live up to its namesake. The crowd went wild for a team full of extraterrestrials and a group that donned white wigs to recreate the founding fathers’ voyage across the Delaware. The audience was also treated to an impromptu appearance by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Event goers were enthused by the show of craftsmanship and creativity showing their support collectively for boats like the Magical School Bus, which traveled sideways down the chute and the tropical-themed boat that had to avoid the lingering tubers in the water.
Kris Bolstad returned as the master of ceremonies providing the audience with comedic commentary on each boat that braved the tube chute while introducing each entry with its chosen theme music.
Regardless if a boat sank in the waters of the Comal River or swam to the finish line, the boat race brings out the community in full force with some people, like spectator Emily Cummings, making it a tradition every year.
She has been in the audience for the last several cardboard boat races to cheer on her husband, who has been involved with some of NBU’s boats over the last few years.
“(My favorite part about the boat race is) watching the ship carnage come down the tube chute before they can even make it out,” she said. “I like seeing the boats fall apart.”
And there were several boats that didn’t survive the journey, including the team who crafted their boat as an ode to the film “The Big Lebowski” and ended up completely underwater by the time they exited the chute. However, they were good sports with one member of the team even waving his cowboy hat as the audience cheered.
Another flop came courtesy of NBU’s second entry, which was painted and intricately constructed to resemble one of AT-AT snow walkers from “The Empire Strikes Back.” The boat went down in a similar fashion to its cinematic counterpart.
For the timed boat races 1st place went to “The Quackers,” 2nd place was awarded to “Face to Face” and “The Ripsnorters” placed third..
In the race’s novice class, which features the creative boats, the award for epic fail went to “Ship Happens,” the prize for overboard advertising went to “TMobile,” “Zinkers not Stinkers” got best team spirit and “Back in the Saddle” claimed the most creative.
This year’s traveling trophy from the New Braunfels Yacht Club was awarded to “Zinkers not Stinkers” for their spirited wienerschnitzel boat.
