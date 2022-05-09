Testimony from forensic accountants and investigators continued Monday in the trial of a former Comal ISD administrator charged with theft of district property and materials during a two-year period more than 12 years ago.
Since Wednesday, the jury of nine men and five women, including alternates, seated in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court considered testimony from a parade of numbers crunchers testifying to specifics in Thomas Joseph Bloxham’s trial for theft by a public servant.
Last week, prosecutors linked Bloxham, then the district’s assistant superintendent of support services, to property that turned up at his home and the former Austin residence of former Comal ISD Superintendent Marc Walker.
Prosecutors allege both men received materials and manpower earmarked for 2008 district bond projects between 2010 and 2012. Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Attorney General’s Office investigators testified to specifics of their probes Monday morning before the district’s independent auditor testified to his findings.
John Arias, president and owner of San Antonio-based ACC Consulting Inc., hired by the district to conduct a certified audit of those projects in a seven-month period between late 2013 and early 2014, testified he hadn’t encountered such a situation before or since in his 38 years in the business.
Arias said documents provided by Temple-based Baird/Williams Construction, which the district paid $127,685,260 for 13 bond projects, indicated thousands of dollars were spent on items unrelated to the bond – and possibly work to install items searches located at the homes of both former CISD employees.
Helen Keaton, Comal ISD’s executive director of facilities and maintenance, testified her internal review led to the outside audit by Arias that he said began Aug. 19, 2013. He said he interviewed CISD staffers and reviewed thousands of construction documents.
“In our review of the job-cost history, there were (non-reimbursable items) not associated with the bond,” he said of what he told CISD trustees in concluding his probe on Feb. 28, 2014.
Arias testified double billings overpaid at-risk contractor Baird Williams by more than $7.1 million. Included was more than $2.945 million in self-performed work, $1.6 million in materials and nearly $1 million in labor with all bond projects.
Baird Williams settled for $5.9 million – roughly 83 percent – of the 2008 bond over billing. However, the agreement also absolved Baird/Williams’ possible over billing for projects associated with the district’s 2005 bond, in which it also served as primary contractor.
Bloxham and Walker are charged with theft of property by a public servant, with indictments on money laundering and misapplication of fiduciary still pending. The indictments state all were connected with an ongoing criminal enterprise between April 10, 2010 and Oct. 9, 2012, with materials and labor benefiting their respective residences in New Braunfels and Austin.
Both men are alleging Baird Williams served as middleman for all of the transactions that paid district funds to several other companies listed in their indictments. Arias’ testimony before Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frazier will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday in cross-examination by defense attorney Scot Courtney.
More prosecution witnesses are scheduled before the defense begins its case, meaning the trial for Bloxham, 55, could extend until the end of this week and possibly into next week. The trial for Walker, 67, is tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 22. Both men have remained free on $50,000 bond since their indictments, first in 2016, then revised and handed up by another grand jury in 2018.
Convictions on theft by a public servant are second-degree felonies that carry up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.
