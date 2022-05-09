New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High around 95F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 71F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.