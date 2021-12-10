The historic textile mill and surrounding property located along the bank of the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels could soon see redevelopment as part of an effort to bring new life to that area.
New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to consider an initial reading of a measure that would rezone the property from heavy industrial to a less intense mixed-use district to facilitate redevelopment in accordance with the project plan improvements identified in the River Mill tax increment reinvestment zone.
The subject property, owned by San Antonio-based DRT-PMP Land LLC, includes 29 acres comprising 17 parcels of land located adjacent to Broadway Drive, Rusk Street, Porter Street and the Guadalupe River, within the area known as the Milltown Historic District, behind the New Braunfels MarketPlace shopping center. The property includes the old mill building, its accessory buildings, structures and parking lots.
In 2019, the city established TIRZ No. 2, also known as the River Mill TIRZ, to fund a portion of the infrastructure and maintenance costs associated with the development of the former Mission Valley Mill complex located on Porter Street.
A tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, allows a city to capture projected increases in sales and property tax revenue created by a development within a defined area and then reinvest those funds into public improvements and projects within that zone.
A preliminary master plan for the River Mill development includes a hotel, retail and restaurant space, office and event space and multifamily dwelling units.
The Planning Commission recommended approval after holding a public hearing on Tuesday.
The historic textile mill once served as the largest employer in New Braunfels.
Planters and Merchants Mill of San Antonio bought the land where the mill sits in 1921, according to a column by Myra Lee Adams Goff, local historian and author. They built a textile mill for the manufacture of fine cotton ginghams.
The plant opened as a chartered business on Porter Street in 1923.
In 1929 Planters and Merchants declared bankruptcy and closed for about a month. The mill reorganized in August of 1931 under the name of New Braunfels Textile Mills.
The New Braunfels Textile Mill then became the Mission Valley Mills and then West Point Pepperell. During World War I, all textiles were devoted to the war effort, according to Goff, but the textile mill industry flourished after the war when materials became more plentiful. After World War II, the mill expanded, and a retail operation began.
In 2004, according to previous Herald-Zeitung stories, the last in several rounds of layoffs took place at the plant acquired by Plains Cotton Cooperative Association in the 1990s. The American Textile Manufacturers Association blamed cheap imports on the loss of American textile jobs, according to newspaper reports.
The plant shut its doors in 2005.
The mill added “television star” to its resume last year when a national film crew filmed a television commercial at the site with some of the scenes involving flames and pyrotechnics.
Monday’s council regular session begins at 6 p.m. at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The session will also be televised on Spectrum Cable Channel 21, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and available online through the City of New Braunfels website at newbraunfels.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
