Robin Deanne’s morning begins as a driver for a popular delivery app at 7 a.m. on the weekdays — her day doesn’t end until she has met her quota for the day, which could be anywhere from five to nine hours spent behind the wheel of her 2020 Toyota Corolla.
As the single parent of two teenage sons, Deanne is now confronted with the difficult decision of weighing the cost of gas and the hours she needs to work to make a living — and even worse, contemplating a career change altogether if prices continue to increase.
Prior to the severe hike in gas prices across the U.S. Deanne was able to budget $80 to $100 a week for gas, and still had some money left over to supplement the cost of her bills — however, over the course of last weekend she spent $80 at the gas pump.
“It really is, from my perspective, a no win situation,” Deanne said. “You need to work less to save on the cost of gas and the maintenance on wear and tear on your car, but you don’t make as much where you work more to keep up with being able to pay for all the bills and cost of living.”
Last weekend Deanne spent 40 hours in her car just to be able to pay her rent — rent payments that she says have gone up dramatically over the last few years along with the overall cost of living in New Braunfels. And right now having a vehicle so she can work and pay her bills is her top priority — and losing that is her worst fear.
On Thursday the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported that Texas had just surpassed its highest average gas price in history. The last recorded high was $3.98 in July 2008 during the financial crisis — the new average for the state is $4 a gallon.
With increased consumer demand, rising inflation and the progressing Russian invasion in Ukraine, the average cost of regular gas in Texas rose 18.6% in the last week — and the numbers radically ticking higher on the towering gas station signs show no indications of slowing down.
For those filling their cars with mid-grade gasoline the average cost rose by 16.9%, premium gas users are paying 16% more than they did last week and the cost of diesel is now 27.7% more expensive.
According to AAA the average cost of regular gas in Comal County stands at $3.98 per gallon.
Prior to the pandemic 72% of employed residents who live in New Braunfels commuted to other areas for work, according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau data.
For New Braunfels resident Nick Bledsoe, commuting isn’t just about getting to and from work — it’s part of the job.
Bledsoe is one of 12 employees who work for a small company that transports and installs HVAC systems. The company often bids against large companies for jobs and with the rising cost in gas the company will have to take a large hit to perform their services.
“That’s probably one of the hardest things,” Bledsoe said. “We’re bidding for jobs that are three to six months away so the future is unpredictable.”
In addition to driving for work, he uses his personal vehicle — a Dodge Ram, which requires premium gas to keep it in good working condition — to visit his family in Houston. His last visit cost him $85 to fuel his truck for his trip to and from Houston.
With the soaring cost of gas, Bledsoe, like many others, is worried about the effect it will have on the overall cost of living.
The cost of gas will eventually start impacting the cost of goods such as groceries, construction materials and equipment due to the high costs in shipping, Bledsoe said.
In response to the rising gas prices Bledsoe has also begun to stockpile items in the event of another product shortage — similar to the one that occurred during the early days of the pandemic.
“Something’s got to give soon,” he said. “We can’t just keep falling down this hole, and if we do then everybody’s going to be in the same position. (I’m) not sure how well you can prepare for (inflation) of that magnitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.