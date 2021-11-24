New Braunfels City Council members appointed 22 members of a bond advisory committee tasked with providing city leaders a prioritized list of projects for consideration on a potential 2023 bond election ballot.
The committee is comprised of a non-voting chairperson appointed by Mayor Rusty Brockman, seven additional members appointed by members of New Braunfels City Council, three members appointed by Comal County Commissioners Court, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court and the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, one member, each, from the certain city boards and commissions and three at-large appointments of members that a vote of council members will select from those who apply.
Council members appointed Courtney Lyons-Garcia, Donald Duncan and Robert Wolf for the three at-large positions on the committee.
Members then approved the following appointments: Ray Still, chair; Wes Studdard, mayoral appointment; Andres Campos-Delgado, District 1; Garry Montgomery, District 2; Larry Hammonds, District 3; Jerry Cone, District 4; Karlis Ercums, District 5; Stuart Hannsman, District 6; Kevin Webb, Comal County; Drew Engelke, Guadalupe County; Jonathan Packer, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce; Jenny Wilson, Downtown Board; Amy Stone, Library Advisory Board; Ron Reaves, Planning Commission; Joe Turner, Parks and Recreation Board; Gary Kirkham, Traffic and Transportation Committee; Wayne Peters, New Braunfels Utilities Board; Stephen Brockman, Workforce Housing Advisory Committee; and Kathy Meurin, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation.
Members of the Watershed Advisory Committee and River Advisory Committee will soon select members and those appointments coming to the council at a future date to complete the 24-member committee.
The city’s proposed timeline calls for the committee to begin work in January. Preliminary projects will be presented in April before being reviewed and finalized by the committee members at the end of next year.
The timeline then calls for council members to finalize the bond proposal in January 2023 and call for an election for May 2023.
City leaders are also developing a new updated capital improvement plan to identify a preliminary list of projects based on priority, project readiness, and available capital funding.
City staffers will present that document to the Bond Advisory Committee and the council with potential projects and preliminary designs, including project scope and cost estimates.
Also during the meeting, council members issued proclamations recognizing GIS (geographic information systems) Day and National Hospice Month.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
- Authorized the city manager to execute two change orders for the Fire Station No. 2 and Fire Station No. 3 projects, in the amounts of $38,890 and $23,315, respectively, associated with the previously approved contracts with Knight Security.
- Approved a budget amendment for Guadalupe Appraisal District which will end the 2021 fiscal year with a budget surplus of about $200,000, requesting any unspent budget funds be transferred to the District’s reserve fund for their master facility plan.
- Ratified the submission of an application to the National Recreation and Park Association’s 2021 Niagara ‘Perk Your Park’ Contest and authorized the city manager to accept $90,000 in funds and execute all contract documents associated with the grant.
- Approved a contract and authorized the city manager to execute a professional services agreement with the law firm of Resnick & Louis, P.C., to represent the city in litigation involving the North Tributary Project.
- Ratified the submission of a grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice FY 2021 Bulletproof Vest Partnership program; authorized the city manager to accept funds and execute all contract documents associated with the grant; and approved a $126,607 purchase with Angel Armor, LLC for bulletproof vests for the New Braunfels Police Department.
- Approval of contracts for oils, lubricants and disposal services with Avery Oil Company and Midtex Oil, LP at a cost of $190,000.
- Approved a $176,878 contract with Arcadis, U.S., Inc for professional services associated with the implementation of the Dry Comal Creek and Comal River Watershed Protection Plan.
- Approved contracts to support the city’s 2022 Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan work plan and authorized the city manager to execute contracts with BIO-WEST, Inc, Atlas Environmental, EBR Enterprises and Environmental Survey Consulting.
- Approved a $308,333 purchase with Chastang Enterprises-Houston, LLC for one automated side load collection vehicle for the Solid Waste Division.
- Approved a budget amendment within the fiscal year 2021 Golf Course Fund.
- Approval of a waiver to not require the construction of a 6-foot wide public sidewalk along the I-35 access road in the proposed Herber Estates Subdivision.
- Approved a $98,000 professional services agreement with Studio Steinbomer Architecture & Interiors for facilities and space planning assessment services.
- Authorized the city manager to execute a development agreement with the Arroyo Verde subdivision and a memorandum of understanding with the New Braunfels Parks Foundation to accept 15.03 acres of land to hold in trust for the city for a future park.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment authorizing the abandonment of 0.366 of an acre of public street right-of-way at the terminus of Tolle Street by extending the deadline to execute a deed without warranty by an additional 180 days.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding a request for a rehabilitation tax credit from the property owner of 123 S. Academy Ave.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the number of positions in the classification for sergeant and detective in the New Braunfels Police Department.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance to revise sections of city code regarding the approval and appeals authority in: Chapter 144, Zoning, Section 5.1, Parking, loading, stacking and vehicular circulation, Section 5.22, Nonresidential and Multi-family Design Standards, Section 5.23, Temporary vending operations, and, Section 5.24, Temporary mobile storage units; Chapter 118, Subdivision Platting, Section 118-11, Waiver, Section 118-44, Blocks, and, Section 118-49, Sidewalks; and, amendments to Appendix D, Fee Schedule, Section A schedule of development fees.
Council member Shane Hines was absent from the meeting.
