It’s time to reach back into the deep dark depths of your closet and pull out the pair of shoes you bought on a whim and haven’t worn in three years — because there is an opportunity to donate them to a worthy cause.
The New Braunfels Community Emergency Response Team (NBCERT) Foundation is collecting gently worn shoes through April 22 to help fundraise money for tools and supplies that the organization needs to support the community.
Since beginning in 2010 team members have served the New Braunfels community by supporting the city’s first responders in times of emergencies, like during the pandemic when the team came together to help run COVID-19 clinics.
Members of the group support first responders by doing damage assessment, helping oversee shelter operations for those who have been displaced and participating in search and rescue efforts. They even assisted during the natural gas issue in Seguin by handing out water.
While the team is sponsored by the city of New Braunfels they are not budgeted by the city and the financial burden often falls on the fire department and the Office of Emergency Management.
However, that money can only stretch the program so far and that’s where the foundation comes into play.
“The foundation is crucial to the CERT team by being able to go out and get other funds so that we can support the community and help in our response,” NBCERT program director Lisa Rubey said. “The city does a wonderful job when they can provide for us, but it’s essential to our success to have that foundation out there.”
For this year’s fundraiser the foundation partnered with Funds2Orgs to participate in a shoe drive. The fundraising organization assists local nonprofits in collecting shoe donations from the community and repurposes them. The aim of the fundraising project is to put people into jobs and save shoes from landfills.
Funds2Orgs will pay the NBCERT Foundation $0.40 for every pound of shoes they collect.
Following Saturday’s Drive-By Drop-Off event the foundation has received over 1,000 pairs of gently worn or new donated shoes since the drive began on March 2.
“We’re taking everything,” Jennifer Brinkerhoff, fundraising director for the NBCERT Foundation said. “(We’re taking) men’s, women’s and children’s shoes. We’ve had some slippers, we’ve had sandals, we’ve had men’s dress shoes and a lot of kicks.”
Even though Brinkerhoff is surrounded by piles and piles of shoes, the foundation is still a little over 1,400 pairs shy of their 2,500 goal, and with just over two weeks to go they are desperately calling on people to raid their closets for some shoes that people can donate.
“(People say), ‘I’ll keep looking for shoes or I’m going to talk to my neighbors about shoes and I’m going to go to church and ask people for shoes if that helps,’” Brinkerhoff said. “Our community has just been wonderful.”
The foundation will be holding another Drive-By Drop-Off event Saturday, April 16 inside the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot beginning at noon and ending at 3 p.m.
There are also several other drop-off locations in town for people to unload their gently loved shoes:
• New Braunfels Public Library
• Das Rec
• Burn Boot Camp
• Anytime Fitness
• Two Rivers Running
• New Braunfels City Hall
• Family Mattress and Furniture
• The Perky Peacock
• Office Depot
Those who have more shoes than they can handle and can’t make it to one of these drop off locations can call Brinkerhoff at 425-367-9558 to schedule a pick-up.
The last day to donate is Friday, April 22 or until the Funds2Orgs truck comes to collect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.