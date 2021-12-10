December is “Impaired Driving Prevention Month” and several people graduated Monday from programs helping those with substance abuse and PTSD.
There were two graduations Monday. Eight graduates were honored on the Main Plaza from the DWI Accountability Court which helps to prevent repeat DWI offenses.
Five graduates from the Veterans Treatment Court were celebrated as well. The court partners with Veterans Affairs for programs helping veterans who fall into substance abuse due to disabilities such as PTSD.
County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Randy Gray oversees the DWI Accountability Court and County Court-at-Law No.2 Judge Charles Stephens II oversees the Veterans Treatment Court.
Gray created the DWI Court in 2009 and now has 196 graduates. According to the National Center for DWI Courts, the Comal County DWI Court is one of more than 700 DWI courts in the United states.
The court promotes public safety by reducing the potential of a DWI defendant to reoffend.
The program combines substance abuse treatment with participant accountability and supervision with continued judicial monitoring.
This includes court hearings, probation officer visits, counseling, intensive treatment which may include medication and frequent alcohol and drug testing.
“DWI courts provide treatment, not handcuffs, for people struggling with addiction,” Judge Randy Gray said in a press release.
The DWI Court “Team” is made of criminal justice system representatives, including Adult Probation, the Criminal Defense Bar, the District Attorney’s Office and Law Enforcement.
The Veterans Court is similar, but focuses on veterans suffering from addiction as a response often to service-related trauma. It now has 49 total graduates.
The court also tries to resolve family violence, typically done in response to PTSD.
“Usually they’re using a substance like alcohol or drugs to mask the trauma they’ve encountered, especially if it’s service-related trauma,” Veterans Treatment Court administrator Laura Balo said. “If they come to us for family violence, the VA has a great program where both victim and the accused go through the program and it helps them understand why they did what they did and understand how to make it better.”
The four-phase program takes about 12 to 24 months. If someone is arrested and identified as a veteran, the court works out with the attorney a treatment program, Balo said.
As they progress in the program, they can go to less court dates and do less as they get better.
If they do not graduate, they can redo the program at another time.
Balo said she is proud of the graduates who reached their goals. She joined the Veterans Treatment Court this year after working for the Hays County treatment court, and said it was her first time seeing a graduating class in Comal County.
“This program is not an easy thing to do and you have to really want to get help,” Balo said. “They really went above and beyond to be able to complete the program and walk away head held high and to know that the thing they did to get them here does not define them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.