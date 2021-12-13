Dozens of Canyon High School baseball players cut out wooden planks, measured and cleared a yard of weeds to help out a family in need on Saturday.
About 20 teammates built from scratch a wheelchair ramp for the Zamora’s home Saturday morning with the help of the Texas Ramp Project.
The nonprofit guided the team on building the ramp, which would allow Angel and Ortencia to enter and exit their home with ease.
Canyon High School head baseball coach Nick Kozole said he wanted the team to do something to help someone in need this year.
“Doing something that was a greater cause than themselves, that’s really what we’ve been preaching this whole season,” Kozole said. “It’s not about us and we take care of the small things and the big things take care of themselves. That was our motto in just trying to give back to the community.”
He contacted the Texas Ramp Project which connected him to the Zamora’s and provided one of their members to guide them through the process, which took a few hours.
The nonprofit builds wheelchair ramps for disabled or elderly people who cannot afford to buy one. As of Oct. 5, the nonprofit has built more than 21,358 ramps.
He said the team did a great job coming together for one cause.
“Seeing these boys see that the actions they have really do make an impact on people’s lives was pretty awesome,” Kozole said.
Besides just building the ramp, the team also got rid of weeds and cleaned up the front yard to prepare it for the ramp.
Preston Wilder, a Canyon High senior, helped with the weed eaters and cutting, lining up and drilling the wooden boards for the ramp.
He said it was a unique experience helping the Zamora’s.
“It was a great experience to come out and give them what they needed,” Wilder said. “Seeing the look on their faces gave me an amazing feeling inside that can't be replaced with anything. It was also a great teamwork experience to help bond with a team, especially before the baseball season.”
Kozole said he hopes to continue teaching the team how to give back to the community.
“I’d love to do it every year and hopefully this is an every year tradition for us,” Kozole said. “I’d really like to have our kids see this is kind of a Christmas project for somebody. This is their good Christmas present in the giving time of the season and oftentimes we take, take, take, so it’s good to give back.”
He said he hopes the tradition can continue so players, for just a few hours of the day, can greatly change and help someone’s life.
“Having our young men dedicate a couple hours on a Saturday to give back is what I want to do and I want to continue it every year as long as they have us,” Kozole said.
To request a ramp, go to https://www.texasramps.org/requesting-a-ramp/ and fill out a referral form
To volunteer, contact volunteer@texasramps.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.