A Canyon Lake man and his son will participate in Saturday’s Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
Allan Brumley and his son Reagan plan to perform as part of a nearly 300-member marching band composed of current and former band directors.
The Ohio-based Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation organized the group to convey the theme, “America’s Band Directors: We teach music. We teach life.”
Members come from 50 states and Mexico and will feature not only the large marching contingent but also a lighted, floral float honoring the nation’s band directors past and present. The foundation conceived the idea to honor band directors “to recognize and salute the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors everywhere — public and private schools at all levels, colleges and universities, the military and community bands.”
The entry is historic in that it is the first group accepted by the Tournament of Roses to have both a float and a marching band comprised solely of band directors.
Allan Bramley, who served as director of bands at Harlingen High School from 1975 to 1981, said he was excited about the opportunity to perform.
“What a great honor to be accepted into this great band of professional musicians, and it is certainly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march alongside my son, Reagan, in this tremendous event that is televised around the world,” he said. “I just hope this old guy that will be a few days shy of 75 years old on parade day will be able to march and play that 5.5-mile route and make my family, friends and former students proud.”
The 2022 Rose Parade occurs on the 41st anniversary of Allen Brumley’s Harlingen band marching in the 1981 event.
Joining Allan for the march down Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Day is his son, Reagan, a former two-year drum major of the Harlingen South High School Band who currently serves as director of bands and fine arts coordinator at Lake Highlands High School in Richardson.
Reagan Braunley’s bands have excelled on the state level for several years. He also serves as a member of the board of directors of the Texas Bandmasters Association.
After his time at Harlingen High School, Allen Brumley worked as an insurance executive in Harlingen. He also served on the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees from 1994 to 2003. Allan now makes his home in Canyon Lake.
Nationally-known band director Jon Waters will direct the Band Directors Marching Band, the marching configurations and the music for the New Year’s Day parade performance. He will also direct performances of the band in the Pasadena area.
The band will perform several pieces of music for the parade and other area performances, including a special arrangement of Meredith Willson’s “Seventy-Six Trombones” by Lisa Galvin, called “Salute to America’s Music Makers,” “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, “Strike Up the Band” by George Gershwin and “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima.
