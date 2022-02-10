Sometimes you just know.
Rodney “Rod” Agar and Julie Wiebel were teenagers paddling a canoe at a lake resort in The Berkshires when Rod asked Julie to marry him.
It was their second date.
Julie was vacationing with her parents at a resort in Stockbridge, MA. Rod was working a summer job at the resort. The two met during a Fourth of July celebration.
“That’s when the fireworks started,” Rod said.
They dated for three years, visiting each other in college. Rod studied engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. Julie studied art education at Syracuse University before transferring to Russell Sage College in Troy.
They were married at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in White Plains, New York on Aug. 24, 1957.
He was 20. She was 19.
After various moves and jobs, and four kids, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren later, they settled in New Braunfels in 2020. They live right around the corner from their son Charles “Charlie” Agar and his wife Kaye.
It wasn’t an easy transition. They were in New Braunfels, renting, and getting ready to close on their house when Julie had a stroke.
It was March 5, just before the pandemic hit. The house closing was March 6.
Julie couldn’t walk or talk.
After weeks of rehabilitation, she regained speech and movement. She was also able to move into the house that Rod had been able to secure in the midst of everything.
He spent three weeks with her in rehabilitation, sleeping on a cot in her room.
“Rod has been there every single minute for me,” Julie said.
Julie practiced reading every night with Rod as part of her speech rehabilitation and has since resumed everything she loves to do, as has Rod. They walk together every day, but they also have several different individual hobbies and interests.
“I think we were a case of opposites attract,” Julie said.
Rod agreed, noticing the differences between their two families.
“For holiday dinners, the Agars will eat at 4 p.m. But dinner at the Wiebels could be at 4 p.m. Or it could be at 9 p.m. You just never knew,” Rod said, laughing.
Julie is left-brain dominant and Rod is right-brain dominant, they explained. Rod likes to work with his hands and often is found working on a house remodeling project. He is the numbers guy. Julie loves books, writes books, and studies and presents lectures on genealogy.
She is also a collector, collecting rare fans, books and Faberge eggs. Ron is not a collector.
They are the first to acknowledge that money often causes issues in a marriage, and the collecting could have been a potential issue in their marriage.
“But you need to have empathy for the other person’s interests,” Ron said.
Early on, they established a separate checking account and budget for Julie’s collecting. It helped them avoid future disagreements about one of her passions.
Rod claims to be the more romantic of the two, and it just may be so.
Julie, who loves flowers, remembered their first year of marriage when, on Easter Sunday, Rod surprised her with a large orchid corsage to wear to church.
“This was in the 1950s and a corsage was a big deal. I was 20 years old and had this big corsage to wear to church,” she said.
They laugh a lot, and both have a great sense of humor. They also speak candidly about marriage.
“It is not easy,” Rod said.
Their toughest year came in 1982, when their son Robert “Robbie” died in a motorcycle accident.
“It came close to ending our marriage,” Rod said. “I had to think back to why I married her in the first place. I thought, ‘I can’t blame her for where she is now.’”
They led separate lives for a while.
Julie joined a grief support group, Compassionate Friends. They couple learned to live with grief. They would lean on each other again during the more recent losses of their son Tim and a grandson.
In addition to empathy, you need to have patience and flexibility in a marriage, Rod said.
“Flexibility is important,” Julie said. “Rod was so supportive when I decided I wanted to go back to school and get my master’s degree. And then I got my doctoral fellowship. I could not have done it without Rod’s love and support.”
Rod is equally grateful for Julie’s support when he decided to start his own business. They had two children in college and one in private school at the time.
Both speak highly of one another’s accomplishments. Rod was quick to point out that Julie was named Outstanding Arts Educator in the state of Pennsylvania. Julie explained how Rod began a youth soccer association to include more than 2,000 children. He would also go to form soccer leagues as well.
Rod said he just knew Julie was the one which is why he asked her to marry him on the second date.
“I came from a small country town. She was from the city. She was very intelligent and good looking,” Rod said. “I knew this was a once in a lifetime chance.”
