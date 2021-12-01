Ballet classes, summer camps, junior racecar parts, mission trips, piano lessons, theater costumes, Nutcracker ballets. These are just some of the many ways that the Madeleine Hindman Memorial Fund has blessed children in the New Braunfels area for the last 9 1/2 years.
The charitable fund was started after the untimely passing of Madeleine Camille Hindman in 2012.
Madeleine was a beautiful, talented, studious, determined young lady who loved dancing, puppies and Jesus. She died suddenly at 13 years old of a brain aneurysm on July 7, 2012. Our family of five was rocked to its core.
Our society, blessedly, is not accustomed to children dying. In many ways, our family felt unmoored and adrift. If not for our faith, we would have floundered. Our trust in Almighty God is the only thing that has given us the strength to carry on.
The community of New Braunfels generously offered to donate to a cause, but there is no significant charitable entity raising money to detect or treat brain aneurysms in children.
We therefore established the Madeleine Hindman Memorial Fund with the idea to help local children with dance classes, scholastic endeavors and extracurricular activities that would enrich their lives and bring them closer to the Lord.
With the help of Paige Flume in 2012, we started the Madeleine Memorial 5K Christmas Stroll to benefit the Madeleine Hindman Memorial Fund.
The Christmas Stroll has been, even from the beginning, a community favorite … a time to remember the life of Madeleine and raise money to be used to bless the children of New Braunfels. Thousands of people come out dressed in purple for an evening of music, fun, fellowship and exercise under the beautiful Christmas lights of Gruene Lake Village and the Cotton Crossing neighborhood.
This year will be better than ever. Santa Claus, the Zach Walther Band, Disney characters, a beautiful long-sleeved event shirt, hot chocolate, wine, a gazillion Christmas lights, a 5K walk/run/stroll and fellowship with friends new and old.
The 10th Annual Madeleine Memorial 5K Christmas Stroll is from 5-8 pm on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Gruene Lake Village (2348 Gruene Lake Drive) with pre-race activities beginning at 5 p.m. at the race starting at 6pm. Registration is at www.madeleinehindmanmemorialfund.com
Donations and sponsorships are always welcome and can be made at the New Braunfels Community Foundation’s website: https://nbcommunityfoundation.org/donate/. We are still accepting sponsors for this year’s Madeleine Memorial 5K Christmas Stroll; contact Michael Hindman at 830-446-3626 to learn more.
