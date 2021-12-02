The holiday season is underway in the Gruene Historic District, where the annual Holidays in Gruene is featuring a variety of shopping, music, culinary, artistic, cultural and family events this holiday season.
Last year COVID-19 dashed many events, including annual town lighting ceremony, said Crystal Kinman, Gruene Historical District marketing manager. The district officially kicks off this year’s yuletide Saturday with the 20th annual Gruene Pony Express Ride at 10 a.m. and town lighting festivities beginning at 5 p.m.
“We have the town lighting back this year, which we were unable to do last year and we’re excited about that,” Kinman said. “The Pony Express riders will come through in the morning with Cowboy Kringle lighting the town that evening.”
Riders on horseback from the Heritage Trail Ride Association of New Braunfels will deliver Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s annual Christmas message to the town, annually read by Bruce Boyer, former New Braunfels mayor and 22nd District Court judge.
Unlike last year, U.S. Post Office associates will again hand-cancel holiday postcards and envelopes with 2021 commemorative Gruene stamps next to Gruene Outfitters, and kids this year will be able to pet and ride the Pony Express horses.
Come nightfall, hundreds will line the streets for the first time since 2019 to see Cowboy Kringle — Gruene’s own version of Santa Claus — ride through on horseback to light up buildings throughout the town.
Kinman said Tiffany Mayne of KNBT-FM will emcee this year’s town lighting, which will feature Christmas music from the Centex Brass Quintet. A free shuttle from Rockin’ R River Rides in Gruene will operate from 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“We will have a bar set up outside of The Grapevine, where people can buy wine and beer, and we’ll also be giving out candy canes for the kids,” she said. “Cowboy Kringle will come in around 6 p.m. to light up the town.”
The district launched the holiday season a few weeks ago, as many shops in the district extended hours to 9 p.m. or later for the holiday season. On Thanksgiving Day, it hosted the 13th annual Turkey Trot, a 5K run/walk and fundraiser for Comal Cops for Kids, and on Dec. 11 it will host the annual Jingle Bell Run Walk, a 5K run/walk and kids’ K benefiting St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.
Texas’ oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall at 1281 Gruene Road, will feature live music throughout the holidays.
Wynonna Judd is performing at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday nights, with a Holiday Shindig show featuring Kelly Willis and Bruce Robison set for 9 p.m. Saturday. Two Ton Tuesday Holiday Shows are Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, with Swing Dance Lessons held from 6-7 p.m. before the band takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.
For more, including Kringle Cash coupons for Gruene merchant discounts and listings of holiday events, visit HolidaysInGruene.com and gruenetexas.com.
