Children perused the aisles and got their own Christmas gifts on Saturday thanks to the Noon Lions Club.
The New Braunfels Noon Lions Club for its “Kids Christmas” event paid for gifts for about 46 children from Comal County, the most children they have ever helped compared to previous Kids Christmases.
Families were given a $50 gift card and walked around Walmart picking out gifts that were then wrapped by the club and the families. Each child got to carry shopping bags full of their gift-wrapped presents.
They also got $20 gift cards to H-E-B and took photos with Santa Claus.
“There is nothing more special than the big smiles on the faces of children who are given the opportunity to pick out gifts for their parents, brothers, or sisters that they could not afford without our help,” Noon Lions Club “lion tamer” Kurt Andersen-Vie said.
Communities in Schools, a national nonprofit helping to keep at-risk kids in school, identified the children through elementary schools in Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD.
“Communities in Schools does a great job trying to help everybody that needs some support and needs a little extra help to get connected with organizations like ours that want to provide for them,” Noon Lions Club member Mike Stallings said.
Stallings said it was fun watching the little ones walk around picking out gifts, both for themselves and for their family.
“Some come in and they’re very mature for elementary kids and so they understand what’s going on,” Stallings laughed. “So they have their list of family close to them and so they had their lists and were methodically working on the list and are trying to get everyone something. The little ones think about what they want and it’s so cute and so fun, so we find ourselves talking to them like ‘OK, let’s get for your brother, your sister, your mom first to get gifts then see if we can find a gift for you.”
The pandemic proved challenging to many nonprofits including the Lions, especially since Wurstfest was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, costing many their biggest fundraising opportunity.
This year, the Lions were able to bounce back and provide a Christmas miracle for children and their families.
“Our Lions work hard on fundraising activities all year around to support charitable causes,” Andersen-Vie said. “It is very rewarding to our membership to be able to put those dollars to work through programs that allow us to “give back” to the community and support its citizens, especially those with the greatest need.”
Besides the “Kids Christmas,” the club also does various charity work in the community and partners with other nonprofits.
Earlier this month, the club conducted vision screening testing of 5,650 children at 15 local NBISD elementary schools. About 657 students needed more medical evaluation, resulting in better eyesight and improved school performance.
Former Guadalupe Regional Medical Center staff chaplain Jim Merket and his team of Lions volunteers conducted the screening.
Stallings said the event is their last charity event for the year as they prepare for the next.
“It’s just fun to see and I think you see it in the parents, the family, the older ones,” Stallings said. “With the older ones they know what’s going on and they’re grateful the kids are getting the experience to do something like this.”
