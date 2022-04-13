Last week New Braunfels Utilities said that the second stage of its drought restrictions were right around the corner unless Mother Nature cooperated.
She did not. While some areas saw a few showers, it wasn’t nearly enough to tilt the balance.
There's also no sign that's going to change. The National Weather Service is predicting more warm and dry temperatures for the region, with no significant rain chances in the forecast.
The second stage restrictions began on Wednesday, and come a little more than a month since the city entered stage one on March 10.
The utility said the move was necessary because of “insufficient rains, warmer than usual temperatures, and increased demand for water supply.”
“New Braunfels Utilities has a diverse water supply and a robust water resources plan that ensures adequate water supply for generations to come. In the near term, when temperatures are high, and rain is scarce, water conservation is important for ensuring the protection of our economy and natural resources like the Comal River spring flow,” Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor said in a statement announcing the move to the second stage.
A city ordinance determines the implementation and termination of water reduction measures based on the 10-day average of the J-17 Edwards Aquifer water levels or when the discharge from the Comal Springs is at or below the specified cubic feet per second.
On Tuesday, the 10-day average for the J-17 well stood at 649.6-feet, triggering stage two.
During this stage, watering is allowed one day a week.
The schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is Addresses ending 0 or 1, Monday; ending 2 or 3, Tuesday; ending 4 or 5, Wednesday; ending 6 or 7, Thursday; ending 8 or 9, Friday.
The use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during any of the drought restriction stages.
Use of a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, drip irrigation system, or a soaker hose that does not spray water into the air is allowed before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on any day during this stage.
The latest watering requirements are available online at nbutexas.com, facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, or by calling the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
In addition to providing a complete copy of the New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan, area residents can review the Drought Contingency Plan or request a virtual assessment, and explore tips for saving water — both inside and outside the home.
The utility is also reminding customers that peak tiered water rates take effect June 1 and remain effective through Sept. 30, and that conservation measures can also help trim utility bills.
