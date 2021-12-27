Both local school districts sent voters to the polls in 2021 looking for support for plans that they say are needed to deal with the explosive growth the area has continued to see.
And while neither district got everything they sought, voters gave their stamps of approval to big sections of proposals that will help shape the region’s educational footprint for decades to come.
New Braunfels
The New Braunfels Independent School District got voter approval on two high schools and a new elementary campus — a package worth almost $328 million.
“This was a comprehensive bond that will positively impact every student,” NBISD Superintendent Cade Smith said after the vote. “The projects that are being funded include schools and facilities that will be utilized by generations to come. We are very grateful to the community members that put this bond together and for those that came out to participate in the voting process.”
The proposal paves the way for the district’s second high school campus, Long Creek, overhauls the existing New Braunfels High School campus and adds an 11th elementary campus in the Veramendi area.
Voters also backed districtwide technology upgrades.
Efforts by the district to address athletics facilities fell short as voters rejected a plan that would have built a stadium for Long Creek and upgraded the current field’s press box.
“NBISD will continue to work out with the community and parents to evaluate future stadium projects and needs,” McLain said. “The district will address the needs for the press box at Unicorn Stadium as the district is financially able to do so.”
Comal
The story was similar at Comal ISD where voters, in addition to facilities bonds, also backed a higher tax rate to help boost pay for teachers and others.
Voters approved $411.3 million for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of school buildings, including two new elementary schools, one new middle school, a Hill Country College Preparatory High School, campus safety and security, campus infrastructure projects and playground upgrades at all elementary schools, as well as $34.5 million for instructional technology.
“This gives us the funds to build four new schools to accommodate the 1,000 new students who arrive in our district each year, as well as make safety and security improvements, purchase buses, and secure land for future schools,” Superintendent Andrew Kim said. “We will also be able to purchase new computers for our teachers and staff and make needed improvements to our computer network.”
Like in NBISD, Comal ISD proposals that would have improved athletic facilities and other offerings, went down to defeat.
“I’m sorry that I was not able to convince all our voters of the importance of these two propositions as the needs still exist,” Kim said. “But we will take this feedback, study it, and figure out how to address the challenges of program growth.”
