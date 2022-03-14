The New Braunfels Community Survey begins this week with 6,000 residents set to receive an invitation by postal mail to complete the survey.
Part of the National Community Survey developed and provided by the National Research Center at Polco and the International City/County Management Association, the scientific survey includes questions on quality of life, livability in the community, economic health, safety and transportation.
The survey also includes questions on city services such as police, fire, roads, parks, libraries and other government functions.
“Drawing on survey results from previous years helps the city create a trend line to track changing resident opinions over time,” said Jenna Vinson, the city’s director of communications and community engagement director. “Utilizing the National Research Center also allows for our community’s results to be benchmarked against other communities across the nation. These components help put the results into context and help city leaders better understand the meaning behind the feedback we receive.”
The survey sample was selected at random from households within the city limits to ensure an equal likelihood that anyone can receive the survey, remove any bias in the sample, and guarantee an accurate representation of the community’s population.
The sample also takes into account the six City Council districts to ensure distributed representation from each of those areas.
In addition to the postal mail invitation, the survey will also be open online to all residents beginning April 13, allowing for scientifically valid results from the random sample while providing an opportunity for all city residents to participate and share feedback.
All survey responses are due April 27. A representative from the National Research Center will present the results to City Council members this summer.
New Braunfels has completed this survey five times — in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.
