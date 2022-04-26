Democratic Women of Comal County will host the Robbi and Dan Boone Memorial Dinner, commemorating both late community and party leaders, on Saturday in Gruene.
Tickets are still available for the affair, the first live event since 2019, at Gruene Events Center, 1259 Gruene Road, in New Braunfels. It begins with a 6 p.m. social, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner catered by Gruene River Grill., then an 8 p.m. awards ceremony honoring individuals and scholarship recipients. It also includes a silent auction through the evening.
The Boones were longtime Democratic leaders in Comal County. Married 34 years, they passed away within months of each other, Dan from pancreatic cancer in December 2016; Robbi in an April 2017 automobile accident.
Al Vaughan will emcee the program, which will feature college scholarships to area high school seniors.
Harry Robles Camargo of New Braunfels High School and Ausha Abdulla of Smithson Valley High School will receive Robbi and Dan Boone Scholarships, with Alura Calder, also of NBHS, receiving the Ann Patla Scholarship. The new award honors the late founding DWCC president and Comal County Democratic Party treasurer from Canyon Lake, who passed last year at age 78.
The event will include a presentation of DWCC recent accomplishments and remarks from this year’s Boone Dinner honorees — local activists Peggy and Chili Ornelas, District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, District 45 Texas House Rep. Erin Zwiener, and labor advocate and civil rights activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez.
Also attending will be Gloria Ford, widow of the late Henry Ford, who together founded the Martin Luther King Foundation chapter in New Braunfels; and past Boone Dinner honorees Isabel “Kookie” Barboza, educator and community activist; and Molly Bursey, founder of New Braunfels-San Marcos chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Seating is limited. Tickets, $100 per open seat and $1,200 for a reserved table seating 10, are available online at 2022BooneDinner.eventbrite.com or by check payable to Democratic Women of Comal County, P.O. Box 312332, New Braunfels, Texas, 78131.
