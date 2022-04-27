For the first time in nearly two decades, Donate Life Texas, the state’s official registry to sign up and save lives as organ, eye and tissue donors, has launched a new campaign encouraging the 44% of Texans who haven’t yet registered as a donor to take action.
A collaboration between statewide donation partners, the campaign includes a new website and social media ads.
With about 10,000 Texans currently awaiting a lifesaving transplant, according to Chad G. Carroll, executive director of Donate Life Texas, the new campaign is a response to a critical need to increase awareness and encourage more residents to register as donors and save lives.
“We are excited to launch this new campaign throughout our state and get more Texans to join our official organ donor registry in 2022 and beyond — all in the name of saving and improving lives,” Carroll said. “We want Texans to know the facts about organ donation, make an informed decision about it for themselves, and discuss it with their families and loved ones.”
The campaign features real Texans who have been impacted by donation or transplantation. Inspired by the state’s diverse communities, the campaign utilizes a vibrant palette with bright, bold colors.
“We want Texans from all walks of life to see themselves in this campaign,” said Carroll. “And we hope to illustrate the giving spirit of our people and our state pride.”
Carroll added that most Texans consider organ donation when their driver’s license or ID card is up for renewal.
In recent years, Donate Life Texas has partnered with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to allow Texans to join the registry while applying for or renewing their driver’s license, ID card or vehicle registration.
“Texans are known for taking care of each other, and there is no more selfless act than becoming an organ, tissue and eye donor,” said Michelle Ramirez, community education specialist for Donate Life Texas. “One donor has the potential to save eight lives and improve the lives of 75 more.”
The Texas legislature established the Glenda Dawson Donate Life Texas non-profit organization in 2005.
Residents can register their decision to become an organ, eye and tissue donor at DonateLifeTexas.org.
