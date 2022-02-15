Channon Cain -Republican
I am a Christian, husband to Lauren, father of three young children, Conservative, and a sixth generation Texan. I am a Texas Tech University alumnus, Lake Travis Rotary and Chamber member, Lakeway Church volunteer, entrepreneur and award-winning financial professional with an MBA from St. Edwards University and a Diploma in Financial Strategy from Oxford University. I am not a politician, but a financial professional who has guided clients into making the sound financial decisions to accomplish their goals and secure their future. Through my rural Texas upbringing working on the family farm, I have a profound appreciation for traditional Texan and American values—values that now, more than ever, are under attack—and an unwavering belief that our State and Nation’s wise and sacred founding principles should continue to guide our Great State now and into the future. I will always stand strong for faith, family, and freedom!
What are the most important factors for keeping Texas’ economy strong and resilient and how would build or improve upon those?
The most important factors for keeping Texas’ economy strong and resilient are ensuring we have limited government, foster a culture of entrepreneurship and free enterprise, lower taxes and reform our property tax system, reduce government debt and spending, secure the southern border, and work towards Texas energy independence and a reliable electric grid. I believe we can create a stronger Texas by starting a Texas Stock Exchange and Commodities Market. With many financial firms relocating to Texas and a booming Texas technology sector, Central Texas is the ideal location with an existing foundation for creating a world-class and cutting-edge stock and commodities exchange that rivals that of the New York and Chicago’s stock and commodities exchanges. By starting our own Texas stock and commodities exchanges we can employ the hardworking Texans already living here, thus creating more well-paying jobs—and increase State revenues. Texas will lead the way in the financial services industry and further diversify our economy.
What are District 25’s biggest challenges and how would you approach them?
The biggest issues facing District 25 are reducing burdensome property taxes, keeping politics out of classrooms, securing our border, responsible growth for our communities, preserving our Hill Country resources, restoring and expanding our firearm rights, supporting the police, ensuring safe communities through a return to law-and-order, protecting all life from birth to natural death, securing Texas elections, and Texas energy independence, including a reliable electrical grid powered by Texas oil and gas. I plan to address these issues using my expertise from over 20 years as an award-winning financial professional. I will overhaul our property tax system by finding real solutions to lowering property taxes harming the budgets of millions of hard-working Texans. I want schools to focus on education, not indoctrination. I oppose the far-Left’s war on parents and will protect children from leftist indoctrination. I will codify increased parental rights into Texas law and support teachers, so that they can provide a world-class education to Texas students. I will prioritize securing our border to stop criminal organizations, drug smuggling, and human trafficking. I support responsible growth initiatives that keep our roads and communities safe, while preserving the beauty and iconic landscape of the Hill Country. I will support legislation that provides tougher penalties for election fraud and restores faith in our public institutions. And I will lead in protecting SD25 from the lawless and disastrous Biden Regime’s attacks on Texas, Texans, and our way of life.
What qualities and experiences set you apart from your opponent?
The main quality that sets me apart from my nearly decade-long incumbent opponent is that I will always do the right thing no matter what, and I will always put Texas and Texans first. With over 20 years of experience as a financial professional, I have the expertise to ensure budgets are balanced, government runs more efficiently, and property taxes are reduced. I am determined to find real solutions to reducing the property tax burden for millions of hardworking Texans. As a Christian, family man, and having grown up working on a family farm, I am connected to the values and people of this Great State. As a long-time supporter of Conservative causes and a servant leader, I look forward to faithfully serving Senate District 25!
Additionally, I can always be trusted to put conservative Texas values first, unlike my incumbent opponent, who was ranked the fourth most Liberal Republican Senator last year, according to vote analysis by the Texas Tribune and Rice University — and due to retirements, she will be the second most liberal Republican senator if reelected. And according to Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, her D+ grade on their 2021 Fiscal Responsibility Index is little improved upon her predecessor’s F grade, whom in 2011-2012 she defined as a “RINO” and “moderate incumbent.” My opponent has been silent on protecting Texans from vaccine mandates and killed a bill to protect vulnerable patients’ right-to-life (resulting in Texas Right to Life giving Donna Campbell an 87/B+ Pro-life rating this year, and the second time in the past decade when she earned a less than perfect Right to Life score). SD25 deserves new and true Conservative representation — and a Texas Senator who can be trusted to act with principle, courage, and conviction.
Donna Campbell - Republican
I have always felt called to serve — first through medicine and now through public service. I am running for re-election to continue to serve the great people of Central Texas and build on our successes of the past few sessions. I am a board-certified emergency room physician, Christian woman of faith, and proud parent of four adopted daughters. I was born on a naval base and grew up with a great respect for the military and law enforcement. I learned a strong work ethic from my mother, who worked in factories most of her life before studying to become a nurse at the age of 48. I believe the blessing of perseverance is success, and I have been successful in passing over 100 pieces of conservative legislation. I will stand with you and fight for our conservative values every day just as I’ve done over the past 10 years in the Texas Senate.
What are the most important factors for keeping Texas’ economy strong and resilient and how would build or improve upon those?
Eliminating fees, cutting taxes, and reducing regulations is imperative to many businesses in Comal County and Central Texas. Local leaders are working to attract new jobs and keep our economy growing. Small businesses are the engine of our economy and I will always fight to protect them.
I will continue to be a driving force on the Business and Commerce and Finance Committees. I will continue to stop liberal bills from passing, and craft legislation that will help secure our border/grid, prohibit government overreach, and cut burdensome red tape.
What are District 25’s biggest challenges and how would you approach them?
Border security and enforcing immigration laws is important to all Texans, and Comal County residents are no different. We should prohibit taxpayer dollars from going to support perks for those who come here illegally, and we must secure the border!
Although we have made great strides in lowering the property tax rate and securing our grid, I know that we cannot rest on our laurels. Real estate costs have gone up, which can make it hard to realize the work we have done to lower property tax rates. New Braunfels residents can count on me to address property taxes and to ensure the electric grid laws I passed last session are effectively implemented.
What qualities and experiences set you apart from your opponent?
I have been blessed for the past 10 years to serve the great people of Central Texas. During this time, I have worked hard to pass common sense legislation that protects our liberties, secures our border, lowers our taxes, grows the economy, and serves the best interest of all Texans.
For my legislative accomplishments, I have been named a Top Courageous Conservative five sessions in a row. I have been honored as a Faith and Family Champion, a Fighter for Free Enterprise, and a Hero for Children. I have earned a Passionate Service to Veterans Award and five Courageous Defense of Life Awards for passing legislation that assists our veterans and protects our right to life.
As prior Chairman of the Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committee, I cut taxes and fees for veterans, helped create the Texas Veterans Mental Health Program, and expanded mental health resources for veterans by authoring the Help for Texas Heroes Act. I was also a Co-Author on legislation that bans sanctuary cities in Texas.
This past legislative session, I voted to add $3 billion dollars to our border since the federal government is failing to their job at our border. Texas is building a wall, catching criminals who are crossing illegally, and doing everything within our state’s authority to stop the madness at the border. I also Joint Authored several monumental pieces of legislation including (but not limited to) the Election Integrity Act, Texas Heartbeat Act, Back the Blue Act, and the Constitutional Carry Act.
Additionally, I passed the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act prohibiting aggressor nations from tying into our critical infrastructure.
Most importantly, I am a fiscal conservative with a proven record of cutting taxes, eliminating fees, and reducing red tape to help small businesses. I am pro-life and I have an A+ rating from the NRA. You can read more about my legislative accomplishments at www.donnacampbell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.