It has been said that birds of a feather flock together. Just don’t tell that to Doggy, the goat who thinks she is a dog. Or to Jupiter and Apollo, some of the farm dogs. Or the sheep. When the whirring of the automatic feeder begins, they all band together, along with the emus, chickens, guinea hen and turkey, to go fetch supper.
It is a wonderful time to be an animal, many of which have been rescued, at the property of Connell and Sarah Bading just outside of Gruene.
“It is nice that we are still in an undeveloped area of town with all the same neighbors whose parents grew up together,” Connell said.
Several generations of the Badings live on the property along Hunter Road that Connell’s grandparents bought in 1929.
Both Connell and Sarah work full-time jobs outside of New Braunfels. Sarah works in medical billing in San Antonio and Connell works at Alamo Group in Seguin. Their down time is spent caring for the animals that mean so much to them.
“I’ve always had dogs and cats, and I’ve always loved animals,” Sarah said. “My mom used to call me Ellie Mae when I was growing up.”
Her favorite right now is a goat named Doggy.
“She just really thinks she is a dog. When the FedEx truck comes, she chases after the truck along with the dogs,” she exclaimed.
Sarah has a soft spot for all of the different personalities, and always finds it hard to say no when an animal is in trouble.
It is also why she has a turtle named Sammy, which she rescued after it was discovered on her mother’s property and a rescue rabbit named Bigwig — named after the character in “Watership Down.”
“The turtle was dry and hanging out on my parent’s property. We brought it home and just kept building a bigger tub for it,” she explained.
Her mustang, Spirit, was a rescue from La Vernia.
The donkey, Cupcake, also a rescue, doesn’t really live up to his name, at least not the bakery moniker.
“The donkey ... he is just an ass. He doesn’t like change,” Sarah explained about his personality. “So he just keeps to himself, away from the other animals.”
Sarah and Connell began with a few sheep before progressing to goats and slowly growing their menagerie.
They have two dairy goats, which at certain times of the year, can produce up to 1 gallon of goat milk each day. Sarah and Connell sometimes make their own yogurt and cheese with the milk. They also store milk in the freezer to feed the orphan goats.
They acquired Sophie, an emu, from a neighbor after Sophie kept venturing onto the Bading’s property.
“I think my neighbor just knew I liked animals and just said I could keep Sophie,” Sarah said.
Before long, the Badings had three emus. The birds, which can reach an average height of 6 feet, are one of the star attractions for passersby.
“We have people stop and take photos almost on a daily basis. Bicyclists also stop to take a look at the animals,” Sarah said.
Last year’s winter freeze was a difficult time for the animals, and a busy time for the Badings who were continuously providing hay cover and shelter to keep the animals warm.
Most eat the same feed, but the emus mostly eat grass, Sarah said.
One season, Sarah thought the chances of an emu egg hatching in the frigid temperatures were slim. She decided to bring the emu egg inside her house, placing it in a retrofitted aquarium that served as an incubator. Hence, Kitty the emu was born, hatching inside the aquarium.
When asked if there was any animal she would not consider taking in, Sarah said she could not think of one.
However, her advice for others considering taking care of any animal is to do research.
“I read two or three goat books before getting my first goat,” she said.
All of the animals have seemed to find their purpose on the farm.
“The guinea hen is good to have around for snakes,” Sarah said.
And if the animals are not providing milk, laying eggs, or serving as watch dogs over the whole brood, they are, in the case of the donkey, braying for entertainment, or in the case of the emus, simply standing around for everyone’s viewing pleasure and curiosity.
Is that an ostrich or an emu?
It is a common question of the passersby, and one that the emus, with their wry smiles, seem to take a secret delight in, enjoying the guessing game they have created.
“Ostriches are bigger than emus, and their colors are different,” Sarah explained.
Collectively, the animals make for odd stable mates. Stately Great Pyrenees livestock guardian dogs keep vigilance over the awkward, lanky emus and skittish goats, while an introverted donkey stands in the distance and chickens weave in and out of the larger animals. But together, the farm tenants fulfill their main purpose of providing joy to their owners.
“We just enjoy having them all to come home to,” Sarah said.
