Twenty-two projects have been recommended for the next step in New Braunfels 2023 bond process — which includes a preliminary design phase.
Members of the New Braunfels Bond Advisory Committee made the recommendation Monday, targeting around $180 million in capital projects that need preliminary design or an update.
The recommendation now goes to the City Council for review.
“Hopefully, we will be having a workshop with (council members) by the end of April and then hopefully then in early May for the council to make a decision on which projects to move forward to preliminary design,” City Manager Robert Camareno said.
That process will include gathering information on project scope, limits and design concepts, feasibility and constraints, phasing opportunities, detailed cost estimates and alternate funding opportunities, as well as host public input meetings, starting in May with completion anticipated in September.
“Preliminary design helps us to better define the project, develop any project opportunities, project challenges and cost estimates for those projects,” Camareno said. “Once those are done, those will then come back to the Bond Advisory Committee, where they will further define their recommendations to meet that $140 million bond capacity that we’ve projected.”
The 22 projects recommended by committee members include, with cost estimates or funding needed amounts, as some projects already have garnered funding from other sources:
• Public Safety — Fire Station No. 5 expansion: $1.6 million
• Library — Southeast library branch: $20.1 million• Transportation — Common Street from Loop 337 to FM 306: $17.6 million
• Transportation — Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to the city limits: $8.2 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Kohlenberg Road from FM 1101 to I-35: $7.7 million (amount of funding needed)
• Parks — Mission Hill Park Phase 2: $7.8 million
• Transportation — Citywide intersection improvements: $17.9 million (
• Transportation — South Kowald Lane from FM 1101 to I-35: $8.4 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Citywide pedestrian improvements: $5 million
• Transportation — North-South Collector Phase 1 from I-35 to FM 1101: $6.2 million (amount of funding needed)
• Economic development — Downtown right-of-way enhancements
• Parks — Landa Park circulation improvements: $4.6 million
• Transportation — Gruene Road from New Braunfels Street to Rock Street: $2.8 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Orion Drive from Goodwin Lane to the city limits: $5.7 million
• Drainage — Faust Street/Nacogdoches Avenue improvements: $13.9 million
• Parks — Guadalupe River Park: $5.8 million (amount of funding needed)
• Parks — Community park development (northwest area): $21.1 million
• Parks — Callen’s Castle Park: $5.1 million (amount of funding needed)
• Library — Main library expansion, outdoor program, garden area: $42 million
• Transportation — Solms Road from I-35 to FM 482: $3.8 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — River Road from Lakeview Boulevard to Loop 337: $10.2 million
• Parks — H-E-B soccer field renovation: $2.3 million
Other projects on the table for a potential 2023 bond program already in the preliminary design, final design, feasibility study or cost update process include:
• Transportation — Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane Phase 1 from FM 1101 to Saengerhalle Road: $7 million (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Common Street pedestrian improvements from Liberty Avenue to Loop 337: $794,000 (amount of funding needed)
• Transportation — Citywide intersection improvements: $17.9 million
• Drainage — Landa Lake Dam and Spillway
mprovements: $2.9 million (amount of funding needed)
• Parks — Alligator Creek linear park and trail (west section): $4.4 million
• Economic development: South Castell Avenue corridor: $29.8 million (amount of funding needed)
• Public safety — Fire Department ladder truck replacement: $1.8 million
• Public safety — radio replacement: $5.5 million
• Parks — Zipp Family Sports Park Phase 2: $21.1 million
• Parks — Spring-fed Pool improvements: $11.8 million
• Drainage — Wood Road/Landa Street regional detention study: $1 million
• Economic development — Downtown parking facilities: $22.8 million
• Transportation — Hill Country Drive from state Highway 46 to the city limits: $14.5 million
• Transportation — Citywide streets program: City staffers will provide proposed streets and anticipated pavement scores at various funding levels at a future meeting
Other projects under consideration include improvements on the Comal River, specifically the last public exit as a preliminary design is in progress, and the Tube Chute, with a conceptual design process underway. A proposed Dry Comal Creek Greenway Segment 2 project will undergo a feasibility study and conceptual design process.
Although the committee finalized a recommendation list, Camareno said the process remains fluid, and nothing is set in stone.
“It really depends on what the cost estimates are and challenges with the projects that are moving forward to that preliminary design phase,” Camareno said. “We may find that a project is not constructible, so we may have some constructability issues or the cost is greater than what we initially anticipated. By no means is this the final list of projects that may move forward to the bond election.”
Camareno added a number of projects have opportunities to break it into smaller parts and phase those parts in over time.
“We’ve going to look at those things during the preliminary design phase and then come back to the Bond Advisory Committee and say, ‘Hey look, there are some phasing opportunities for these projects,” he said. “That would reduce the cost estimates, which may allow us to work in some additional projects and still stay within that $140 million.”
The committee will again meet in September and October to review preliminary design and funding capacity and recommend projects for consideration on the 2023 bond program.
City Council members are expected to review the recommendation and projects in November and December. In January, the council will finalize projects and call for an election.
A potential bond election would take place in May 2023.
“We certainly appreciate all the work from the Bond Advisory Committee, all of the meetings that they attended, all of the material they had to read, just to prepare for the meetings that we had and ultimately for coming up with the recommendations they’ve made to the council,” Camareno said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.