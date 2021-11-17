Comal County Commissioners will consider seeking designs for a new mental health facility and expansion of the county’s Goodwin Annex, when they meet Thursday.
Comal County has received just over $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. A portion will go toward constructing a new mental health treatment facility, likely on county land behind the new jail and sheriff’s office headquarters at the corner of Interstate 35 and Loop 337, and a county emergency operations center and new public health facilities inside an expanded Goodwin Annex.
On Oct. 28 commissioners approved $1.7 million for purchases of law enforcement vehicles delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday they will approve issuing requests for qualifications seeking architectural designs that will begin the process for both facilities.
Because commissioners will meet next Tuesday instead of Thursday (Thanksgiving), several housekeeping items will be discussed and decided. They will authorize County Judge Sherman Krause to send a letter to the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) turning down an opportunity to lease North Park on Canyon Lake.
DAM Community Alliance, a non-profit, has expressed interest in leasing the park from the Corps, which has long-term leases of Canyon and Comal parks with the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County. Commissioners have indefinitely tabled a supplemental agreement updating the county’s 1964 lease of boat ramps from the Corps.
Also on the agenda is accepting $13,682 in donations to the sheriff’s office general fund and K-9 program; amended plats combining lots in the Vintage Oaks and Stallion Springs subdivisions and a final plat for a section of the Sconiers Addition subdivision.
Commissioners will acknowledge a lease renewal option with Pay and Save, Inc. (Lowe's Market), which leases county-owned property that will become the future site of Precinct 4 offices in Sattler.
They will consider approving the 2022 county holidays and commissioner’s court meeting schedules, and also several line-item budget transfers from various departments, most seeking additional funding through the rest of the calendar year.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Both meetings will be live-streamed to the public; to access video and agendas, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
