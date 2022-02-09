A school bus traveling back from a sports event in San Antonio was clipped by a tractor-trailer, temporarily stranding the students in Schertz on Tuesday evening.
Steve Stanford, assistant superintendent of communications, said approximately 12 students were on the bus at the time of the incident, around 10:15 p.m.
Canyon High School Principal Dustin Davisson said the bus was returning from a regional swimming meet in the Alamo City when it was sideswiped by a truck and trailer entering Interstate 35 northbound lanes a half-mile north of Farm-to-Market Road 3009.
“All of the students have been checked by EMS and we are pleased to report that there were no injuries,” Davisson said. “Because the damage to the bus rendered it un-drivable, students were transferred to another Comal ISD bus that returned to the school or released to parents at the scene.”
Stanford said it took about 20 to 25 minutes for the other bus to pick up the remaining students, who were back on campus around 11 p.m. He said it would likely take until late next week for a dollar estimate on the damages to the bus.
The last Comal ISD bus damaged in an accident was in January 2020, when a bus carrying 14 students collided with a pick-up truck in the 8800 block of State Highway 46 South near the intersection of Misty Acres Drive. There were no injuries, and the bus sustained minor damage.
