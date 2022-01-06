An argument between two New Braunfels men early Christmas Eve escalated into gunfire that sent one to an area hospital and the other to Comal County Jail.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police arrested Jason Saucedo, 38, on an aggravated assault warrant during a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Loop 337 just before noon on Wednesday.
Ferguson said police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Anhalt Drive around 2:55 a.m. Dec. 24 for a report of a disturbance involving weapons. There, they found a 22-year-old man in the front yard with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
“The man was taken to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle in critical but stable condition,” Ferguson said. “Criminal Investigations Department detectives determined that prior to the incident, the victim had been in a verbal disturbance with his wife at another residence in the 200 block of Glenbrook Drive.”
Ferguson said the victim left that residence to take a walk and eventually ended up at Saucedo’s residence, where he knocked on the door to “call for a ride.” A disturbance ensued between the man and Saucedo, he said.
“It started on the front porch, then to the front lawn and then to the street curb, where a single shot was fired,” Ferguson said. “After an investigation that included interviewing several witnesses, an arrest warrant was issued for (Saucedo).”
Ferguson said no one else was injured during the incident. It took until Wednesday to serve Saucedo with the arrest warrant, and he was taken into custody near the Pilot at Loop 337 and Interstate 35.
Saucedo was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was booked into the county lockup, where he remained Thursday under $250,000 bond.
