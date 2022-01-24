It was a rough Monday morning for New Braunfels first responders, who escaped serious injury after their fire and police vehicles were hit by Interstate 35 traffic.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said one vehicle struck a fire truck at the scene of a wreck involving a suspected drunk driver, with the second striking a police SUV at another accident scene four hours later.
“Both of these serve to remind people about flashing lights and emergency vehicles,” Ferguson said. “When they see them, they need to slow down, change lanes and be extra careful for the safety of our police officers and firefighters who are out there trying to keep the roadway clear.”
Ferguson said around 1:20 a.m., units responded to a crash in the northbound main lanes in the 1700 block of Interstate 35 North, above the Business 35 turnaround exit.
“There was a single vehicle accident involving a suspected DWI, where his vehicle stuck the center median,” Ferguson said. “A fire engine that was blocking that scene in the far left hand lane was struck near its right front wheel panel by a Chevy Aveo.”
That car was driven by a 75-year-old man from Elmendorf who was transported to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with non-life threatening injuries. Ferguson said three firefighters inside the fire truck were treated for minor injuries at the scene, which closed all lanes of the interstate for approximately two hours.
Ferguson said the driver who crashed into the median, Ivan Navarro, 28, of San Antonio, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and booked into Comal County Jail, on a $3,000 bond. Navarro was released Monday afternoon after posting bail.
Around 6 a.m. responders were called to the main lanes of the interstate in the 4400 block of I-35 North, near the Walmart Distribution Center, where a Mitsubishi sedan collided with a Ford F-550 work truck.
Ferguson said the sedan was driven by a 27 year-old female from Cibolo; the truck driven by a 39-year-old San Antonio man. Around 6:40 a.m. an NBPD officer was outside of his Chevrolet Tahoe, which was blocking the far inside lane closest to the center median, when it was struck by a GMC Sierra pickup driven by a 29-year-old man from San Antonio.
“That truck hit the right front corner panel of the Tahoe,” Ferguson said. “The officer was working the first accident and not in the Tahoe at the time.”
Ferguson said the drivers of the first two vehicles were taken to Resolute Hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
The accident closed the far left hand northbound lane for about an hour, Ferguson said, adding estimated damages to the fire truck were $40,000 and damages to the Tahoe totaling $5,000.
Except for the driver of in the initial accident, none of the other drivers involved in the other accidents were impaired, Ferguson said.
Police didn’t cite the two drivers who failed to follow the “Move Over or Slow Down” law, which mandates providing a one-lane berth or slowing to 20 mph near emergency vehicles working roadside incidents.
