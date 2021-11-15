After rising from the ashes of the fire that nearly scorched Wurstfest two years ago and COVID-19 which delayed its 60th annual celebration, this 10-day Salute to Sausage was a rousing success — featuring the Wurst food, Wurst drink and Wurst friends and families.
“And the Wurst weather,” quipped Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest Association executive director of the sunny skies and cool temperatures throughout this year’s festival.. “It couldn’t have been any better if we sat down and written down what we wanted. Years that are few and far between to have this kind of weather — it doesn’t always happen this way.”
Herbelin was busy Monday adding up totals from the 2021 festival, which began with the Biting of the Sausage Nov. 5, continued with ushering in the new Marktplatz vendor area Tuesday and the Veterans Day salute Thursday, and concluded when the last patrons exited Sunday evening.
When the final figures are tallied, Herbelin expects this year’s event will match or surpass the 233,000 attendance recorded in 2019.
“It’s great to be back and it was a wonderful welcome back,” she said. “Things couldn’t have gone better and everything was very positive — from the people that participated in hosting the event to the people who came and attended. All were favorable — they enjoyed themselves.”
The upgrades spurred by the $12 million rebuild from the fire, managed by Byrne Construction Services and designed by MarmonMok Architecture, was welcomed by all. About 40 or so food and merchandise vendors sold their wares from the new vendor compartments facing out to customers.
“Some of the vendors in the Marktplatz and Steltenplatz did very well, especially the lady who sells the German clothing near the Steltzenhaus. She said this morning she had practically no inventory left. Overall, the vendors who participated have every reason to be pleased — they all did well this year.”
The largest sales benefited all nonprofits, and leading the way were the usual suspects – New Braunfels Little League’s pork chops on sticks, the Rotary Club’s potato pancakes and meats from New Braunfels Smokehouse and Carlton Food Products.
“We’re still in the process of getting all of our reports in,” Herbelin said on Monday. “They float in throughout the day. I can say that we had great crowds, wonderful people attended and said they were all very glad to be back and were very complimentary of the new facility. Everyone was just having fun — which is what they are supposed to do when they come here.”
Festival organizers saw many locals come out on the free days, Monday through Thursday last week, and enjoy a new promotion that offered two admissions for $20 both Sundays of the festival.
“Saturday was a somewhat smaller crowd than the same Saturday in 2019, which was by design,” Herbelin said. “We level out (attendance) a little bit more and give people some incentives to come on the weekdays when we’re able to accommodate them more comfortably.
“We wanted them to enjoy the festival, to take advantage of all of the many things that we have to offer without having to stand in line or search for a place to sit. I think we were successful in doing that.”
Throughout the event, folks could be seen walking slowly with heads drooped down, looking for their family’s commemorative Wurstfest bricks, now on sale for $100 and $250.
“We really didn’t have time to put all of them in, but we will make it easier for them to find their bricks,” Herbelin said, adding only five orders weren’t delivered in time to be set in two designated areas. “We notified them so they wouldn’t be looking for something that wasn’t there. We’ll have that improved next year.”
There were, as always, problems over the 10 days but very few.
While many took the Wurst Wagen shuttles from lots at Schlitterbahn and Rockin R River Rides, ongoing sewer construction hampered fundraising for Young Life’s parking areas along Elizabeth Avenue, and folks had problems hooking up with rideshare drivers whose pickup locations were limited due to barricades blocking off Hinman Island and Landa Park Drives.
“The park rangers organize that and they do a great job and they tried to keep people organized, but it’s a challenge,” Herbelin said. “Hopefully the longer people use (Uber and Lyft) the more familiar they will become with how it works every year.”
Tuesday’s and Thursday’s special celebrations went well, Herbelin added.
“There was the Chamber mixer and the Marktplatz ribbon-cutting on Tuesday and the unveiling of the Bronze Opa statue,” she said. “The Veterans Day program on Thursday featured a military band with a very moving ceremony inside the Wursthalle that people really enjoyed. We gave out Veterans Day buttons and had military flags at each of the gates.”
Herbelin cited other issues, such as fleeting communication problems “which always happen when you have this many people on the grounds, but it was nothing that affected the people who came to enjoy the festival.”
Wurstfest Association’s Festival Chair Miles Granzin, 2020-21 President Randy Rust and 2021 Grosse Opa Wayne Classen made the rounds each night. Herbelin said Granzin “Told me he had not had one single complaint — everyone was positive, and for all everyone has been through, it was amazing.”
On next year’s to-do list is building a permanent Gate 3 in place of the temporary entrance that Herbelin said, “Worked great, but it didn’t give you the inviting feeling that guests get at the other gates. Those gates are our three front doors and we like for all of them to be nice and inviting.”
Speaking of bars, there were the usual arrests for stupid behavior by some guests.
Festival security supervisor Kelly Kistner, former San Marcos fire chief and now fire marshal in Frisco, estimated between five and 10 arrests were made by New Braunfels police and sheriff’s deputies on the grounds — mostly for public intoxication.
Between midnight Nov. 5 and ending at 3 a.m. Monday, Comal County law enforcement agencies tallied 34 driving while intoxicated arrests and 25 PI collars — of course all not attributable to the festival.
Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said NBFD answered 23 service calls for the usual incidents.
“Most were for minor medical,” Kistner said. “There was nothing major, no cardiac incidents or traumas. We had one arrest of someone who hit a public servant the first weekend.
Kistner said patrolling the grounds was a joint effort between the NBPD and CCSO.
“That really is a great partnership,” he said. “They made sure everything worked from a law enforcement perspective. It was a good festival, and I’m looking forward to 2022.”
Herbelin said preparing for the 61st Wurstfest, Nov. 4-13, 2022, will begin soon.
“We’ll start meeting with our nine operating committees next week, and each will have critiques on what went well and what didn’t work so well,” she said. “We can solve the behind-the-scenes things internally. But we’re happy with the format we have, we will always adjust as needed, based on what’s going on in the world and with the public.
“I think 60 years of experience helps you get to where we are today. We’ll work on making what we do better. But it really felt good to be back. Everybody was ready for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.