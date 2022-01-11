During a 2008 trip to Italy as part of a study abroad program, local artist Norman Bean’s eyes opened to the use of graphite on paper as a fine art medium.
He realized there was a link between human history and art, which inspired Bean to explore graphite techniques and historical subject matter.
Those efforts to find his artistic voice paid off as the New Braunfels Art League named Bean its 2021 Artist of the Year.
The resident of Martindale, just east of San Marcos, said he was surprised at receiving the honor.
“I didn’t expect it,” Bean said. “I’m just one of the faces of the group here. This has been a good gallery for me, and I was just surprised. I qualified to enter through last year. We had special shows in this room, and if you get a win, place or show, you get to enter the Artist of the Year contest at the end of the year, going into the new year.”
Bean was raised and educated in West Texas. During his school years, his parents made it a point to place him in front of various teachers and professors of art and music. He has always depicted his surroundings in various ways in music, drawings and paintings.
In 1971, after four summers of art camps with the El Paso Museum of Art and two years of study at the University of Texas at El Paso, he escaped parental captivity, and wandered throughout Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia, finally migrating back to the Lone Star State in 1980.
In Austin, he focused on making a living practicing the exacting art form of building and restoring custom and antique motorcycles. In his spare time, he promoted music events, creating artistic flyers and posters.
Using different pencils, Bean’s artworks look like they could have come from a photo album. The effort to bring the fine details of the subject matter to life using graphite techniques comes “very slowly and carefully,” he said.
“It takes a long time to cook up something like this,” he said. “I only draw things that I’ve seen with my own eyes. If somebody gives me a commission and I have a chance to go visit whatever they are wanting me to draw, I will do that. But working off of photographs is kind of weird. It’s uncomfortable.”
One of Bean’s works features a motorcycle he restored in 2015 for a man in Austin.
“It’s the last bike I restored,” he said. “I had a personal connection with it. A couple of years ago, he called me up and asked me to come draw the bike. So I hung out at his place for a couple of days.”
Although his subject matter comes from what he sees, most of the work comes inside the studio.
“It’s hard to carry that big paper and do anything outside,” he said. “It’s very problematic. So generally, I’ll make sketches, figure out my composition and use the photographs for the details of the shading.”
Other winners
Honorable mentions went to Janet Avery for her use of color, pattern and overlapping in her quilts and Vicki Smith for her pastel work.
Bean’s art will be exhibited at the New Braunfels Art League Gallery located at 239 W. San Antonio St. until Feb. 5.
