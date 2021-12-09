Donovan Dove, a Canyon Middle School teacher, takes his summer break preparing for his big animated Christmas light show.
Growing up, he lived in a home off the beaten path, where their lights display was unseen to the public. As an adult, he made it his mission to make his home off Northgap a twinkling spectacle of joy for the community and to recognize the true meaning of Christmas — Christ’s birth.
“It mostly has a focus on that aspect of Christmas. I’m a man of faith and volunteer at our church and I do everything as a kind of way to get the message out there about the meaning of Christmas and what it is all about,” Donovan said.
Northern Lights of New Braunfels off 659 Northgap Drive began the Sunday after Thanksgiving and goes through January 1.
It runs every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m Sunday through Thursday and on Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The show is free and has a donation box for Communities in Schools, which helps at-risk students stay in school.
Dove was inspired to do the light show after the West Pole animated light show retired in 2020. He and his family often went to the show, so he decided to try his own hand at it.
Every year Dove ups the ante with more computer boxes to operate more channels of lights.
He started off with four boxes of 64 channels total. Now he has more than 25 boxes, totaling 400 channels he must set up and operate.
It’s a large task, but he is always excited to do it.
“My goal was to add two [boxes] every year and as you can see, I went way over that,” Dove laughed. “Go big or go home.”
He spends the summer break setting up the operations, and as soon as Nov. 1 rolls around he’s busy setting up the lights, which takes about two months.
Although it’s bright and bustling, his neighbors don’t mind at all.
“I’ve got a really good relationship with all my neighbors, they’re very supportive of what I do since I take extra care that traffic and the driveways aren’t blocked, that kind of thing,” Donovan said.
As a teacher, he sees how underprivileged and struggling students need a support network.
Last year, he raised about $550 for Communities in Schools, and aims to raise about $700 this year.
“A lot of students in my class probably would drop out without what Communities in Schools does for them emotionally, financially, you name it,” Dove said. “It’s a charity near and dear to my heart.”
Besides helping children, he also wants to praise Jesus and centers the show around joyful Christian songs.
“My thing every year is the reason for the season which is Christ,” Dove said.
As a U.S. history teacher, his 8th grade students love hearing about the show and some are surprised that’s his house.
He tells them to shoot him a text over Remind communication platform he uses for class when they show up, so he can come out and bring them hot cocoa and candy canes.
His kids also enjoy a little stardom when their friends inquire about the big display.
“They enjoy the attention that it gets, we don’t have our name on display,” Dove said. My kids get attention at school and [the students] they’re like ‘Oh! That’s your house!”
The idea for the show however was not about Dove or their family but a way to give back to the community he has lived in for about four decades since he was six.
“It’s just a way to give back to the community and it became a hobby of mine,” Donovan said. “[My family] thinks I’m crazy going as overboard as I do but they’re very supportive and see how much the community loves it.”
