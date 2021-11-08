Comal County Commissioners will meet twice this week, holding a vote to redistrict the four representative precincts Tuesday and certifying results of the Nov. 2 elections on Friday.
With the city and county observing the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, commissioners will address a dozen agenda items Tuesday. They will likely adopt a proposal that will shift boundaries for two of the four elective precincts represented by commissioners, justices of the peace and constables effective Jan. 3, 2022.
The 2020 U.S. Census set the county’s population at 161,505 residents. Each of the four precincts should have 40,375 residents — and state law requires counties to come within 10% of the ideal total.
While Precincts 3 and 4 fit within that margin, totaling 40,401 and 40,810 residents respectively, Precincts 1 and 2, with 37,365 and 42,925 are both 4% over and under compliance.
The county plan, presented during a public hearing last week, assigns a portion of Precinct 2, bordering Kendall County and Blanco Road to the west, east along State Highway 46, and northwest of Spring Branch Road. It will leave Precinct 1 with 40,425 residents, Precinct 2 with 39,865, and both in state and federal compliance.
Also Tuesday, commissioners will issue a proclamation designating November as Home Care and Hospice Month in the county.
The observance encourages the support and participation of residents in the home care and hospice philosophy for the elderly, disabled and terminally ill.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday; they will canvass votes from last week’s Texas Constitutional amendment election at 10 a.m. Friday.
Both meetings in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels, will be live streamed to the public. For meeting videos and agendas, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
